In addition to hosting a successful talk show and appearing in blockbuster films, Drew Barrymore can also add home renovation expert to her resume. The Charlie’s Angels actress documented the transformation process of her New York City apartment on Instagram before showing fans the final result.

In June 2022, Drew shared a video while getting emotional as she uncovered a secret window in her apartment. The previous owners covered the window up with drywall but the California native was determined to restore it back to its original state. After ripping wood and insulation out of the wall, Drew burst into tears when she finally saw glass and light coming from the window.

“It’s so hopeful,” she said through tears during the clip. “Something could be so covered up and dark. You can pry it open and create light.”

Drew’s place in NYC has been convenient while she has been filming The Drew Barrymore Show at CBS Broadcast Center in Midtown Manhattan. Her commute to work has certainly gotten easier after predominantly owning homes in California for most of her life.

In another video, the 50 First Dates actress got to work ripping out the cabinets and tiles in her kitchen to give the room a refresh. At one point, she stood on top of the countertop and swung a hammer to help get rid of the old shelving units.

In July 2022, Drew called upon Magnolia Network experts Chip and Joanna Gaines as she prepared to do more demolition on her home. In the Instagram video, the California native let out a scream as she gave an overview of her space. “Do you ever feel like this mid-project?” she asked the home improvement duo in her caption.

“I feel you, Drew!!” Joanna commented on the post. “Keep your vision in mind and keep pushing through the mess! It’s going to be so beautiful and worth it!!”

Drew has always been so relatable when it comes to tackling DIY projects and cleaning the rooms in her house.

In February 2023, the Santa Clarita Diet star, who shares daughters Olive and Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman, showed off her cluttered home before doing a major deep cleaning. She walked through each room of the house and showed clothes on the floor, an unmade bed and makeup products scattered around her bathroom counter. A little while later, Drew shared that her apartment was finally clean.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Drew’s NYC home.