So cute! Drew Barrymore is more than just an actress, she’s an entrepreneur — and she proved that once again by launching quite the home decor line … for kids!

The 44-year-old already has a home decor line named Flower Home, which she kicked off on Walmart.com in March 2019, but this new line will be an extension — and it’s called Flower Kids! It is even available to shop today, as it already has more than 100 new pieces to choose from.

“I’ve dreamed of this day for so long! Creating a home line for kids has always been something I’ve wanted to do at FLOWER and pinch me!!” the Santa Clarita Diet star wrote on Instagram alongside numerous promotional photos. “The day is finally here. We’ve worked so hard to design this line of furniture, bedding, artwork tabletop and bedroom accessories to bring so much joy into your homes. There’s just nothing else like it out there. I love every piece in this collection and we created the line in partnership with @walmart to make sure that everything is affordable and accessible. I hope you will love it as much as I do! Available starting NOW!”

People were loving this news, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Makes sense that the kids furniture would be something integrated into the furniture line. It all looks so great! The colors are all vibrant, and cheerful. Congrats on finally making it happen!!” one fan said. Another added, “Lovely colors Drew, you did it again. Congratulations to you.”

Some of the products in the line include bedroom furniture, wall art, dinner ware, shelving and storage and more. They also range from $18 to $500. Not bad!

The A-lister talked more about her new line in a press release, saying, “It’s so fun to be colorful, so nice to be cozy and a real treat if you can be stylish and functional at the same time. I’ve always loved creating joyful spaces for my children, and now I’m so excited to share my line of kids’ décor with you. So, let’s play house!”

Perhaps Drew’s own children — she shares daughters Olive, 6, and Frankie, 5, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman — will be using her incredible products too!

Get out there and check out Flower Kids line exclusively online at Walmart and Walmart’s sister sites, including Jet and Hayneedle.