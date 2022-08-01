Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

We are all guilty of looking at celebrities and feeling that twinge of jealousy when we see their perfect skin, hair, and teeth. While it is true that some have the advantage of good genes, many celebrities’ most enviable assets are, in fact, due to a little help from healthcare professionals. Although no amount of money can help you stop the passage of time, you can maintain your youthful looks and slow down the aging process without having to resort to surgery. That’s what many A-list stars do to achieve their seemingly effortless glow and flawless skin that sparkles with health and vitality. Dr. Simon Ourian, a celebrity cosmetic surgeon, is one of the most influential people in this space.

For Hollywood stars, the goal is not a quick fix that helps them appear stunning on the red carpet one day but staying on top of it, and that’s what Dr. Simon Ourian specializes in. His cutting-edge facial rejuvenation procedures are specially tailored for clients who want to look their best without going under the knife or spending countless hours in a makeup artist’s chair. Dr. Simon Ourian offers customized treatments for the individual, whether they’re looking for wrinkle-reducing treatments or more complex treatments to counter the effects of aging in a specific body part.

In his career spanning over two decades, Dr. Simon Ourian has made quite the name for himself as Hollywood’s go-to doctor for any beauty needs and treatments. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Lisa Vanderpump have all trusted Dr. Simon Ourian with their most intimate beauty secrets to maintain the flawless appearances and perfect skin that makes them stand out. Kim and the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan are the doctor’s loyal clients for everything from facial and neck to hand lasers.

In fact, his success with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality stars is one reason Dr. Simon Ourian is so loved by celebrities. Many who were previously reticent about going under the knife but still wanted to look good have found the right person to help them deal with problem areas and achieve natural-looking results with no downtime. Dr. Simon Ourian’s unique methods of treating aging skin and restoring vitality through minimally invasive and cutting-edge techniques have earned him worldwide attention and admiration from global beauty icons.

Dr. Simon Ourian’s expert skills come from years of experience treating people who want to look good at any age, using his extensive knowledge of facial anatomy and understanding what makes someone look younger or older. Even outside his Epione Beverly Hills clinic, Dr. Simon Ourian’s impact is felt in multiple cosmetic dermatology offices around the world. His patented technologies and treatments have been used worldwide to correct skin conditions and enhance clients’ beauty without surgery.

His Epione Beverly Hills clinic has been hailed as the most luxurious, comprehensive, and state-of-the-art beauty center with unrivaled expertise in the world. Fans of stars like the Kardashian-Jenners and Lady Gaga have seen Dr. Simon Ourian’s results, and most will agree that he’s a transformational wizard with natural and perfect results. Millions of fans are already clamoring to achieve similar looks to their favorite Kardashian, from Kylie’s full lips to Khloe’s sculpted jaw. As a celebrity doctor and a celeb in his own right, nothing could make Dr. Simon Ourian prouder of his work!