Good Morning America star Dr. Jennifer Ashton has been living in wedded bliss since marrying her husband, Tom Werner, in November 2022. Keep scrolling to get to know more details about her spouse, including his job, kids and more.

Who Is Dr. Jennifer Ashton’s Husband, Tom Werner?

Tom is a television producer whose notable work includes shows like A Different World, Roseanne, That ‘90s Show, The Conners and more. He made multiple appearances as an actor in the series Survivor’s Remorse between 2015 and 2017.

On top of dozens of production credits, the entertainment mogul is one of the co-owners of Fenway Sports Group, serving as the chairman of both the Boston Red Sox and the Liverpool Football Club organizations.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

What Is Tom Werner’s Net Worth?

Tom has an estimated net worth of $700 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Dr. Jennifer Ashton and Tom Werner Meet?

Jennifer and Tom met in February 2021 through former ABC News President Ben Sherwood.

“I think I was one of the only people working in television who didn’t know who he was,” she told People in November 2022. “I didn’t watch his shows and I wasn’t a baseball or soccer fan. But after our first date, we got serious pretty quickly.”

Do They Have Any Children?

Tom is a dad to three kids — Ted, Carolyn and Amanda — from his marriage to ex-wife Jill Troy Werner.

Jennifer was previously married to Dr. Robert C. Ashton Jr. from 1996 to 2017. They welcomed two children during their marriage, son Alex and daughter Chloe. On February 11, 2017, Robert died by suicide at age 52 after jumping from the George Washington Bridge. Jennifer recalled the day detectives came to her door to tell her the devastating news.

“Alex came out of his room and said, ‘Mom, is it grandpa?’ I said, ‘No, it’s daddy. It’s daddy,’” she told People in May 2019.

The ABC News medical correspondent shared her journey of grief in the book Life After Suicide and an accompanying podcast of the same name. She never expected to find love again after the tragedy.

“I’m so happy because I never thought I’d find love like this,” Jennifer said of meeting Tom. “But when you’re older, it doesn’t take long to recognize when you’ve found your soulmate.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).