Vegan Sprouted Pumpkin Seed Cheese with Hemp Hearts, Pine Nuts, Basil, Olive Oil & Chickpea Miso

DAIRY-FREE/GLUTEN-FREE/PALEO/PLANT-BASED/SOY-FREE/VEGAN/VEGETARIAN

Total Time: overnight + 2 hours

Soaking Time: 12-24 hours

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Setting Time: 2 hours

Makes: 2 cheese wheels, 20 servings each = 40 servings

Allergens: seeds, tree nuts

Make your own specialty vegan cheese with this unique pesto pepitas cheese wheel recipe! This cheese utilizes sprouted pumpkin seeds, pine nuts and hemp hearts and is full of vibrant fresh basil flavor and a parmesan-esque finish from the combination of chickpea miso paste and nutritional yeast.

This recipe is not only tasty but is very nutritional! Pumpkin seeds contain a lot of antioxidants and a decent amount of polyunsaturated fatty acids, potassium, vitamin B2 (riboflavin) and folate. They are also linked to reducing the risk of cancer and are high in magnesium.

This plant-based cheese alternative is filled with umami goodness and garlic notes that are great on seeded crackers, sliced veggies and with pasta!

Ingredients

2 cups of sprouted pumpkin seeds, soaked overnight, then drained

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup of pine nuts

2 cloves of garlic, sliced

¼ cup of hemp hearts

¼ cup of nutritional yeast

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

2 tablespoons of palm oil, melted

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons of chickpea miso paste

1.5 oz of basil leaves (about 30+)

½ teaspoon of pink himalayan salt

½ teaspoon of ground black pepper

Steps

1.) Soak the sprouted pumpkin seeds overnight or up to 24 hours.

2.) Gather all your ingredients for the cheese wheel. Strain your pumpkin seeds.

3.) In a pan set to medium heat, cook the garlic for 1 minute in olive oil. Add the pine nuts and toast for another minute to release the flavor.

4.) In a food processor, add all the ingredients and blend everything together for a minute.

5.) Line two small (4×4 inch) cake molds with plastic wrap overhanging from the sides, divide the cheese mixture into each one, and wrap it up with the excess plastic film. Let the cheese set in the fridge for 2 hours, or if in a rush, in the freezer for an hour. Serve with your favorite dippers and enjoy!

Tips

Storing and shelf life: Place each cheese wheel in its own airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to 8-10 days, or in the freezer for up to 4 weeks. When you want to defrost the pumpkin seed cheese, leave it in the refrigerator for a day and eat when soft.

You can use any mold you like for this cheese just as long as you line it with plastic wrap. Silicone molds, glass containers or even tupperware would work.

A fun way I like to use this cheese is to stuff raviolis with them!

Q&A

