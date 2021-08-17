This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Sushi Grade Bluefin Tuna marinated in a Citrus Coco Aminos Vinaigrette with Hemp Hearts & Sesame Seeds, served on Sushi Rice with an assortment of Vegetables, Condiments and Chickpea Miso Mayonnaise

DAIRY-FREE/GLUTEN-FREE/MEDITERRANEAN/OVO-PESCATARIAN/SOY-FREE

Total Time: 40 minutes

Prep Time: 40 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Makes: 6 servings

Allergens: egg, fish, seeds, tree nuts

Poké bowls are a traditional Hawaiian dish that consists of the freshest fish, an assortment of local vegetables, crunchy toppings for textures, all served on a bed of seasoned rice and/or mixed lettuces. This dish is perfect because it gives you everything that you need, in one bowl!

The amount of poké bowl combinations you can do are unlimited, but this recipe teaches you the basics of what you’ll need to make an easy version you can customize in so many ways. All you need is rice, marinated and diced sushi grade fish, a mayonnaise-based sauce and your choice of toppings.

Most poké bowls use soy sauce as a main ingredient in the marinade, but in this one, I’ve replaced it with coco aminos. The miso I use is derived from chickpeas. These ingredient substitutions along with omitting the tofu, will make this dish a soy-free option for those who prefer it this way.

Ingredients

—————————————–

RICE

1-½ cups of sushi or short grain rice

2 cups of water

2 tablespoons of rice vinegar

2 tablespoons of white sugar

1 teaspoon of salt

MAYONNAISE

½ cup of mayonnaise

1 tablespoon of chickpea miso

1 tablespoon of water

MARINATED TUNA

1 lb. of sushi grade bluefin/ahi/albacore tuna

¾ cup of coco aminos

2 tablespoons of blue agave

1 tablespoon of rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

1 tablespoon of hemp oil

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 tablespoon of lime juice

1 tablespoon of orange juice

¼ teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of ginger, peeled and minced

1 clove of garlic, peeled and minced

¼ white onion, peeled and minced

1 teaspoon each of hemp hearts and sesame seeds

GARNISHES

Carrots, scallions, jalapeños, mixed lettuces, sesame seeds, hemp hearts, snow peas, cilantro, avocado, tofu, corn, nori sheets, pickled ginger, furikake, crispy shallots, etc.

Steps

—————————————–

1.) Soak rice: Rinse the rice a few times using a mesh strainer and soak the rice in water for at least 15 minutes before cooking.

2.) Marinade: While waiting for the rice, make the marinade for the tuna by mixing the coco aminos, agave, vinegar, oils, citrus juices and salt in a bowl. Mince the ginger, garlic and onion really fine and add them to the marinade. Set aside.

3.) Mayonnaise: Combine the miso with the water in a small bowl and microwave for 20 seconds or so to break down the clump of miso paste. Whisk the miso mixture in a bowl with the mayonnaise. Set aside.

4.) Cook the rice: Steam the rice in a rice cooker or any device you have that cooks grains. Alternatively, use a pot and cook it on the stove, following the package’s cooking instructions. Make the seasoning by combining the vinegar, salt and sugar in a bowl. When the rice is done, add the seasoning and fold the rice with a spatula to separate the grains and incorporate the vinegar mixture.

5.) Toppings: While waiting for the rice to cook, gather all toppings you choose to garnish your poké bowls with. Prepare all the vegetables, cut the tuna into cubes and if using tofu, pat the tofu dry with paper towels and cube as well. In a mixing bowl, add the tuna with the tofu, HALF of the marinade, some sesame seeds and hemp hearts. Getting all these components sorted will help you assemble the bowls without having to find everything in between placing ingredients.

5.) Assembly: This recipe will be enough for 6 bowls. Divide the rice into each bowl and add a little bit of each ingredient, top with the miso mayonnaise, marinated tuna and some more marinade. Enjoy while the rice is hot, and all the other ingredients are very cold!

Tips

—————————————–

It’s best to eat poké bowls right away while the tuna is cold, the vegetables are crisp, and the rice is still hot.

For the marinade and mayonnaise sauces, you can store these in airtight containers in the refrigerator for up to 9 days. If there is extra sushi rice, this can be stored in the fridge for up to 3 days in an airtight container. Poké bowls again next week, anyone?

If you want to skip washing any extra dishes, add all the marinade ingredients into a medium sized mason jar and shake until everything is mixed!

Only use the freshest sushi grade fish you can find for any raw seafood recipe, for flavor and safety purposes.

Bust out your nifty peeler device, a mandolin, a vegetable slicer, a box grater or veggie spiralizers for a quick and easy way to process your vegetables.

If you’re doing a soy-free version, make sure to omit the tofu!

Q&A

—————————————–

Where can I buy sushi grade tuna? Search your area for any fish markets, specialty seafood grocers or Japanese food stores. Ask the fishmonger for the freshest sushi/sashimi grade fish they have and go with that. The fresher the better. If they do not have tuna, you can also go for salmon or yellowtail as long as they’re sushi grade.

What other vegetables can I use? The possibilities are endless! These will work: edamame, kale, spinach, cucumbers, radishes, snap peas, serrano chilies, bell peppers, baby corn, shiitake mushrooms and bean sprouts.

What other toppings can I use? fried garlic, fried onions, seaweed salad, masago (fish roe), imitation crab, sriracha hot sauce, boiled eggs and wasabi are some more condiments/toppings you can customize your poké bowls with.

