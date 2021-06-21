This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Beefy Meatloaf filled with Sautéed Vegetables; Dry Spices & Hemp Hearts glazed with a Sweet & Tangy Sauce

KETO/LOW-CARB/PALEO/SOY-FREE

Total Time: 1 hour

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Baking Time: 45 minutes

Makes: 16 slices

Allergens: eggs, dairy, seeds, tree nuts, wheat

If you are someone who likes a classic meatloaf recipe, you will definitely love this one! I boost the flavor and moistness by adding protein rich lentils and hemp for a nutty complement to grass-fed beef, sautéed mushrooms and aromatic vegetables for earthy caramelized notes, and a sweet and tangy glaze made from pantry staples you almost certainly have laying around your kitchen.

Prepare this version of the beloved classic for brunch, lunch or dinner. I serve mine with sunny side up eggs and toast, but other great side options include mashed potatoes, green beans, rice pilaf or a simple garden salad.

Related: What better way to start your day than with a delicious CBD smoothie? Click here for three different recipes!

Ingredients

MEATLOAF

2 lbs of organic grass-fed ground beef

½ cup of pre-cooked lentils (I used a quick cooking mix)

½ cup of panko breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons of hemp hearts

½ cup of whole milk

2 eggs, beaten

½ a yellow onion, finely diced

8 oz of white button mushrooms, chopped

2 stalks of celery, finely diced

1 carrot, peeled and finely diced

1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons of Italian seasoning

1-½ teaspoons of salt

½ teaspoon of black pepper

TANGY SAUCE

½ cup of ketchup

3 dashes of tabasco sauce

3 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons of brown sugar

3 tablespoons of brown sugar 1 tablespoon of Dijon or yellow mustard

1 teaspoon of onion powder

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 dropperful CBD oil (optional)

Steps

1.) Preheat an oven to 375°F. Gather your ingredients and chop the vegetables. Cook the diced vegetables in a large pan for 10 minutes on medium. They should get caramelized, and the volume should be cut in half. Set aside to cool.

2.) In a large mixing bowl, place the beef, cooked lentils, panko, hemp, milk, beaten eggs, Worcestershire, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Add the cooled cooked vegetables and mix by hand. Spray or brush 2 loaf pans with oil and divide the meat mixture into each pan. Bake for 40 minutes.

3.) Combine all the ingredients for the tangy sauce in a bowl and whisk together. When the meatloaf is done, carefully pour out the juices inside the loaf pan in a bowl to dump later. Carefully remove the meatloaf using a spatula and tongs onto a cutting board and slice 16 slices between the two loaves. Place the slices on a baking tray lined with aluminum foil, brush each one with sauce, and broil on high for 2-3 minutes or until the sauce is caramelized. Serve with your favorite sides and enjoy!

Tips

Storing and shelf life: store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Cutting the meatloaf into slices, brushing them with the sauce and broiling them after creates that caramelized top effect that is present in all meatloaf recipes, but on a wider surface area!

Before baking the loaves, place the filled loaf pans on a baking tray. This will prevent overflow from burning at the bottom of your oven. This also makes it easier for you to take them out of the oven.

Q&A

I don’t have apple cider vinegar; can I use a different type of vinegar instead? Red wine or balsamic vinegar work as great replacements.

I am lactose-intolerant, can I use dairy-free milk instead? Of course! Try using plain unsweetened almond, cashew, hemp or oat milk as a substitution.

Related: Could CBD help jumpstart your weight loss journey? Click here to find out more.