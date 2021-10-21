This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Freshly Baked Pumpkin Almond Butter & Hemp Flour Muffins with Fresh Strawberries, Warm Spices, Brown Coconut Sugar & a Crunchy Streusel Topping

DAIRY-FREE/GLUTEN-FREE/OVO-PESCATARIAN/PALEO/VEGETARIAN

Total: 35 minutes

Prep: 10 minutes

Makes: 12 muffins

Allergens: eggs, tree nuts

Look no further, because you have just found the best paleo muffin recipe the internet has to offer! This autumn spiced muffin recipe is super moist and perfectly sweet, with a subtle hint of tart fruitiness from the strawberries and a rich nutty flavor from the almond flour and butter. Pumpkin purée adds body and keeps these muffins moist for days ahead.

Hemp, eggs and almond flour add a good amount of protein to this recipe, making it one of the most macronutrient balanced muffins you’ll ever have! Bake these all-natural ingredient laden goodies next time you are craving something sweet. Eat this for breakfast, as a snack or as a guilt-free dessert.

Ingredients

DRY

1 cup of almond flour

¼ cup of hemp flour

¼ cup of arrowroot starch

1 teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon of ground nutmeg

WET

3 large eggs

1 cup of canned pumpkin purée

½ cup of unsweetened smooth almond butter, melted

⅓ cup of brown coconut sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

FILLING

1 cup of strawberries, diced, coated in 1 tablespoon of almond flour

TOPPING

⅓ cup of almond flour

3 tablespoons of coconut oil, melted

3 tablespoons of brown coconut sugar

OTHER

Oil spray for the muffin pan

12 parchment / silicone muffin cups

Steps

1.) Gather all the ingredients you need for the muffins. Preheat an oven to 350F.

2.) Start by mixing all the dry ingredients together in a large bowl.

3.) In a different bowl, whisk together all the wet ingredients. Note: if the almond butter is too hard, microwave for 15-20 seconds to soften a bit.

4.) Fold the wet ingredients into the bowl of dry ingredients.

5.) Cover one cup of diced strawberries with a tablespoon of almond flour and fold them into the batter.

6.) Make the crumble by mixing all the ingredients together in a small bowl. Get your muffin pan ready by lining it with parchment muffin cups and spraying it with oil.

7.) Divide the batter to fill each muffin hole and scoop about 1-½ tablespoons of the crumble mixture on top of each one. Divide the extra crumble, if any, amongst the unbaked muffins. Place the muffins on the middle rack of your oven set at 350F and bake for 25-28 minutes or when the top is browned and a toothpick comes out clean after being inserted.

8.) Let the baked muffins rest in the tin for 5-10 minutes or until they are cool and firm enough to handle. Transfer them onto a baking rack, wait another 5-10 minutes, garnish with a slice of strawberry on top of each one and serve! Store in an airtight container or muffin box in the fridge for up to 5 days.

Tips

Baking can be a little overwhelming for the inexperienced baker because the amount of ingredients, equipment and tools you use so it is best to set yourself up! Gather all your dry ingredients, wet ingredients, measuring cups, measuring spoons, bowls, muffin tin, rack and miscellaneous tools before starting

Spraying the muffin cups with oil before pouring in the batter is essential for the muffins to come out clean and intact. Remember to not skip this step.

The oven I use runs hot so my batch of muffins cooked in 25 minutes. Check the doneness of your batch at the 25 minute mark. Pull them out if they’re done or return them for 2-3 minutes at a time if they’re not.

Once the muffins are in the oven, prevent yourself from opening it so that they don’t deflate and that they do rise perfectly. Do so at the 25 minute mark.

If you are eating these out of the fridge, I recommend microwaving them for 10-15 seconds on low for a better eating experience.

Q&A

