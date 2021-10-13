This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Zero Sugar Hemp Heart and Shredded Coconut Pound Cake made with Lakanto Monkfruit Sweetener, Organic Pasture Raised Eggs, Almond Flour, and Ghee, with a hint of Madagascar Vanilla

GLUTEN-FREE/KETO/LOW-CARB/OVO-PESCATARIAN/VEGETARIAN

Total: 50 minutes

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 35 minutes

Makes: 12 slices

Allergens: eggs, tree nuts

Satisfy your sugar cravings with this one-of-a-kind pound cake that is fully keto. With a combination of omega-3 fatty acids in eggs, omega-6 fatty acids loaded in hemp hearts, and heart healthy saturated fat found in coconut oil that increase good cholesterol (HDL), you will have a trifecta of healthy fats coursing through your system to increase those highly coveted ketones!

Among the other keto staple baking ingredients is something us low-carb/sugar-free bakers can’t live without, monk fruit sweetener! The Lakanto Monkfruit Sweetener brand is my absolute favorite 1:1 sugar replacement for baking. It tastes like sugar, contains zero calories, zero net carbs and is zero in the glycemic index scale which is also perfect for diabetics. I used the golden kind in this recipe to mimic the taste of a brown sugar laced cake.

Ingredients

—————————————–

6 large organic/free range/pasture raised eggs

¼ teaspoon of cream of tartar

2 tablespoons of ghee, melted

2 tablespoons of coconut oil, melted

1-½ cups of blanched almond flour

½ cup of Lakanto Monkfruit Sweetener, Golden

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon of kosher salt

3 + more for topping, tablespoon unsweetened shredded coconut

1 tablespoon hemp hearts

1 teaspoon of Madagascar vanilla

Related: Could CBD help you combat pain? Click here to learn more.

Steps

—————————————–

1.) Gather all your ingredients and preheat an oven to 375F.

2.) Separate your eggs in two different bowls. In another bowl, melt your ghee and coconut oil in the microwave for 10 seconds.

3.) Whisk the whites with the cream of tartar with an electric beater until its frothy and stiff peaks form.

4.) Add the yolks, ghee and the coconut oil into the frothy egg whites and beat for one or two seconds just to combine.

5.) Avoid deflating and carefully fold the measured almond flour, monk fruit sweetener baking powder, salt, shredded coconut, hemp hearts and vanilla into the egg mixture.

6.) Generously grease with cooking oil spray or more ghee an 8 inch by 4 inch rectangular loaf pan. Pour the batter in and level the top out with a spatula.

7.) Encrust the top of the batter with a generous helping of shredded coconut and bake for 30 -35 minutes in the middle rack of the oven. When it’s done, poke the cake with a toothpick or skewer. When it comes out clean, it is done. Let it rest for 5 minutes in the pan. Flip the pound cake onto a cutting board or surface and then continue cooling on a wire rack for another 10 minutes.

8.) Transfer the pound cake onto a cutting board and slice into it with a sharp knife or bread knife. Enjoy a slice with your favorite type of milk, sugar-free chocolate sauce or both!

Tips

—————————————–

If you don’t have an electric beater or stand mixer, you can also just use a metal whisk and beat the egg whites very fast to get those frothy peaks.

It is very important that you separate the whites from the yolks as well as trying to not deflate the beaten whites as much as possible. This yields a fluffy pound cake instead of a dense one.

Cream of tartar helps stabilize the beaten egg whites.

Use a tray under the loaf pan like in the pictures for an easy method of transferring the pound cake from one place to another without compromising the shape of your precious cake!

Invest in some silicone molds for your everyday baking tools instead of stainless steel or disposable aluminum foil pans . They are light, very affordable, are as close you can get to a non-stick baking apparatus, and last forever! They are widely available as an online purchase delivered straight to your door.

Q&A

—————————————–

I am on a low-carb and not a keto diet, is this recipe if i added little sugar in it if I wanted to add some? Absolutely! Simply replace the monk fruit sweetener with your choice of sugar and bake away. (I would use coconut sugar as a healthier substitute than white)

Can I make this dairy-free? Yes you can. Replace the ghee with some more coconut oil and you got a sweet dairy-free snack.

Where can I buy Lakanto? Costco, Whole Foods or Amazon will carry this amazing product!

Related: Curious about cooking with CBD oil? Click here for some simple tips and tricks to get started.