Super Easy & Customizable Superfood Pudding Cups topped with your choice of Fruits, Nuts, Syrups & Sauces

DAIRY-FREE/GLUTEN-FREE/OVO-PESCATARIAN/PLANT-BASED/VEGAN

Total: 1-4 hours

Prep: 1-4 hours

Makes: 3 servings

Allergens: tree nuts

These pudding cups are very easy to make. Make the pudding base ahead of time and store them in cups or mason jars and when you are ready to eat, top it with your favorite fresh or dried fruits, nuts, seeds, syrups and sauces; the combinations are endless! Enjoy these chia, hemp heart & oatmeal pudding cups for breakfast, brunch or as a midday snack to give you that needed boost to get you through your busy day.

This recipe is super delicious as it is nutritious! Chia seeds are super loaded with antioxidants and are super high in dietary fiber, hemp hearts are a good source of plant protein and are rich in omega fatty acids, and heart healthy oatmeal fills you up like no other carbohydrate to give you maximum energy for the tasks ahead. Featured below are my 3 favorite topping combinations to your new favorite recipe!

Ingredients

—————————————–

PUDDING BASE

1 cup of choice of nut milk (I used macadamia milk)

½ cup of kite hill Greek yogurt OR any dairy-free yogurt of choice

½ cup of quick oats

¼ cup of chia seeds

1 tablespoon of hemp hearts

2 tablespoons of agave syrup OR honey

½ teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 dropperful CBD oil

HAZELNUT CHOCOLATE SUPERFOOD PUDDING

1 tablespoon of dairy-free hazelnut chocolate spread

1 tablespoon of hazelnuts

1 tablespoon of dairy-free dark chocolate chips

1 tablespoon of granola of choice

SUPER SEED PUDDING

1 teaspoon of hemp hearts

1 teaspoon of crushed pecans

1 teaspoon of cacao nibs

1 teaspoon of chia seeds

1 teaspoon of shredded unsweetened coconut

1 teaspoon of sprouted sunflower seeds

2 teaspoons of agave

VERY BERRY SUPERFOOD PUDDING

4 blackberries, halved

2 strawberries , diced

6-8 blueberries

4 golden berries OR raspberries, halved

1 tablespoon of honey

1 tablespoon of frozen coconut whipped topping

Steps

—————————————–

1.) First, gather all the ingredients for the pudding base.

2.) Measure the nut milk, dairy-free Greek yogurt, oats, chia seeds, hemp hearts, CBD oil, agave and vanilla into a big mixing bowl. Stir to combine. Wrap the bowl with cling film and store it in the refrigerator for 1 hour minimum, or up to 4 hours for a thicker but softer texture.

3.) When the pudding is at your desired pudding consistency, place them into mason jars, glass cups or any container you desire.

4.) Top with your favorite fruits, nuts, syrups and/or sauces in any combination you like! Eat now or store in the refrigerator and save it for later.

A.) Chocolate Hazelnut, toppings: hazelnuts, dark chocolate chips, granola and dairy-free hazelnut chocolate spread

B.) Superfood, toppings: chia seeds, hemp hearts, cacao nibs, pecans, shredded coconut, sprouted sunflower seeds and agave nectar

C.) Very Berry, toppings: blackberries, strawberries, blueberries, golden berries, honey and whipped topping

Tips

—————————————–

You can also serving these at room temperature for a sweeter meal

Other fruit topping suggestions: Bananas, apples, pears, peaches, nectarines, pineapples and mangoes.

Other nut topping suggestions: cashews, peanuts, brazil nuts, macadamia nuts, barukas nuts, pistachios and pine nuts.

Other seed topping suggestions: flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, sprouted quinoa, puffed rice and pomegranate seeds.

Other sauces / syrup toppings: peanut butter, cashew butter, strawberry jam, whipped cream, maple syrup, apple butte and apricot preserves.

Choose one of each category from above and you have your very own original chia, hemp heart & oatmeal pudding cup!

Easily add a dropperful of CBD oil to any of these three pudding cups!

Q&A

—————————————–

How long can I keep these pudding cups in the refrigerator for? It depends on the ingredients you use but generally I would say up to 5 days as long as they are tightly sealed in containers.

Can I use dairy products? Yes! Feel free to choose whatever ingredients you like!

Can I make these the night before as you do overnight oats? Of course. The 1-4 hour marinating time is good enough since I use quick oats in this recipe. A heartier oat like steel-cut or old-fashioned oats may need more time. Feel free to use these in place of the quick oats for a leveled up version of overnight oat pudding cups!

I don’t have any chia seeds, what can I use in its place? Ground flax seeds or tapioca pearls can replace chia seeds while maintaining its use of thickening this pudding without the use of heat. Note that the nutrient composition will be very different though.

