This article was originally published on CBD Seniors. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Sautéed Cremini Mushroom Vegan Pâté with Reishi, Chaga, Hemp, Walnuts, Sprouted Sunflower Seeds & Green Lentils

DAIRY-FREE/GRAIN-FREE/PALEO/PLANT-BASED/VEGAN/VEGETARIAN

Total Time: 2 hours + 15 minutes

Soaking Time: 2 hours

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Makes: 12 servings, about 3 cups

Allergens: seeds, tree nuts

Adaptogenic mushrooms are mushrooms that may help reduce the effects of stress on your body and provide an array of micronutrients that are important for a healthy functioning body. Mushrooms in general are high in fiber, potassium, vitamin D and protein too!

This superfood filled recipe is packed with flavor from umami ladened ingredients such as maggi seasoning, coco aminos, chickpea miso paste and nutritional yeast, leaving your tastebuds satisfied without the consumption of animal products!

Serve this cremini mushroom pâté with your favorite grain-free crackers, vegetable sticks, roasted vegetables, lettuce cups or on gluten-free toast.

This is also a great recipe to add a dash of CBD oil to. Simply add a dropperful of your favorite CBD oil to food processor in step three below!

Ingredients

—————————————–

1-½ lbs of cremini mushrooms, sliced

½ yellow onion, chopped

4 cloves of garlic, chopped

2 tablespoons of hemp oil

½ cup of sprouted sunflower seeds, soaked for 2 hours then drained

¼ cup of hemp hearts

¼ cup of walnuts, toasted

2 tablespoons of sherry vinegar

1 tablespoon of coco aminos or soy sauce

1 teaspoon of umami mushroom powder or maggi seasoning

1 cup of cooked green lentils

¼ cup of fresh parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons of nutritional yeast

2 tablespoons of chickpea miso paste or white miso paste

2 teaspoons of italian seasoning

½ teaspoon of ground black pepper

1 teaspoon of reishi powder

1 teaspoon of chaga powder

Salt to taste

3+ tablespoons of water

Steps

—————————————–

1.) Cook the lentils as per package instructions. Drain the sunflower seeds, toast the walnuts, slice the mushrooms, chop the onions, garlic and parsley, and gather all your ingredients together.

2.) Cook the mushrooms and onions in hemp oil for 5-7 minutes in a large pan set to medium heat, they should be caramelized and a little browned. Add the garlic, toasted walnuts, hemp, sunflowers seeds, coco aminos, umami powder and sherry vinegar, turn down the heat to low and cook for another 3 minutes.

3.) In a food processor, add the cooked mushroom mix, lentils, parsley, nutritional yeast, miso, italian seasoning, pepper, reishi powder and chaga powder. Process everything together until the pâté is smooth whilst periodically stopping and scraping the sides down with a spatula. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add one tablespoon of water at a time to bind everything together, add more if you need to. Transfer the pâté into serving bowls and enjoy!

Tips

—————————————–

Storing and shelf life: store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

For a thinner pâté, add a little more water while you purée the mushroom mixture.

Use cilantro instead of parsley for more of a lime herbaceousness!

Soaking the sunflower seeds is optional but it gives this pâté a better texture.

You can substitute the chaga or reishi powder with other mushroom powders like lion’s mane, cordyceps or shiitake.

Want to add some CBD to this recipe? Simply add a dropperful of CBD oil to the food processor in step three and blend as usual.

Q&A

—————————————–