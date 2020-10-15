Donny Osmond couldn’t be happier that his youngest son, Josh Osmond, and his new wife, Summer Osmond (née Felsted), “finally” held their wedding reception. The I Can See Your Voice star confirmed the special celebration four months after the married couple’s intimate ceremony.

“Josh and Summer were finally able to get their reception in before it got too cold here in Utah,” the 62-year-old proud dad wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 15. “Debbie and I love watching our family grow. Nothing is better than having special gatherings like this to get us all together in one place!”

Courtesy of Donny Osmond/ Instagram

In his post, Donny and his wife, Debbie Osmond, smiled alongside Josh, 22, and Summer, 21, as they donned their gorgeous wedding ensembles. The iconic singer’s older kids, Jeremy Osmond, Don Osmond, Jr., Brandon Osmond and Christopher Osmond, as well as their spouses and children, also made appearances in the celebratory snapshots.

Josh and Summer — who tied the knot on June 12 — originally planned on getting married in the Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. However, their venue “canceled” due to the coronavirus pandemic and the two had to make “a lot of last-minute changes” in order to comply with social distancing rules,” Josh and Summer exclusively told Closer Weekly in mid-June.

Instead, the high school sweethearts held a “small ceremony” in the Osmond family’s backyard with only a “limited” number of guests. Josh and Summer said despite having “no one but [their] immediate family” in attendance,” the romantic and “intimate” nuptials were “perfect.”

“It made the whole day more personal and special,” the LDS missionary gushed to Closer. “The wedding turned out more beautiful than we could have even imagined. It was such a fun celebration of this new step we’re taking in life.”

Courtesy of Bailee Comish

The longtime lovebirds also dished some of their “most memorable moments” during the June wedding. While Josh said watching Summer walk down the aisle in her stunning wedding gown was “such a personal moment,” the brunette beauty noted she felt the same way as soon as she spotted her beau in his black suit and tie.

“I fell in love with him all over again,” she marveled. “Josh was so cute. The thought of spending forever with him made me so happy.”

Even dad Donny was thrilled at the time his kiddo exchanged vows with the love of his life. “Debbie and I have longed for this day when all five of our sons are happily married,” the Donny & Marie alum shared with Closer. “Summer now completes that wonderful journey of seeing our children now stand with confidence, independence and happiness as husbands and fathers on their own.”

Congrats to the newlyweds!