Big news! Donny Osmond just lined up another job, as he will be a guest judge on the U.K. version of The Masked Singer.

The 62-year-old took to Instagram late Friday night on January 10, to share his excitement. “The rumors are true! I’m thrilled to be a guest judge on the very first season of @MaskedSingerUK,” the entertainer wrote. “After being the first #MaskedSinger contestant in the US, I will admit that I’m likely a harsher critic than @KenJeong. And unlike my buddy Ken, I’ll reserve saying, ‘I know exactly who it is!’ until I actually know who it is. 😜😂⁣”

People were loving the news, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Congratulations Donny!! Can’t wait to watch again!!” one person said. Another added, “What a great change!” The “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer will be trying to guess the famous face behind the mask for a two-week run. The rumors kicked off when fellow judge Davina McCall leaked the news during the U.K. show The Morning.

“I have to say to you, Donny Osmond came on the panel as a guest as Ken couldn’t make it for two weeks,” the former model, 52, said on the program. “He was quite tough. He was slightly critiquing. I thought, ‘Get you, Donny!‘”

Donny is of course no stranger to the extremely popular show, as he was a contestant himself — he was the peacock — during the first season of the US version, placing second behind T-Pain. And while the program is known for informing celebrities to keep their identity a secret, The Dancing With the Stars alum had to tell his sister, Marie Osmond, for a very important reason.

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

“I was doing Las Vegas every night while I was doing ‘The Masked Singer’ and I had to tell Marie, because there were a couple shows where I almost missed the Vegas show,” he explained during a March 1, 2019, appearance on The Talk. “I had to tell her why … I said, ‘You can’t say a word.'”

The famous siblings’ Las Vegas residency wrapped up November 2019 after 11 years.

Donny will begin judging on Saturday, January 26 at 7pm GMT. We can’t wait to see all that he brings!