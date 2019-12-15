Leave it to Donny Osmond to make this holiday season an even better one, as he took the time to make a wonderful playlist for all of his fans.

“I’m excited to share a collection of songs I’ve handpicked to help get you into that wonderful Christmas spirit,” the 62-year-old wrote via Instagram recently. “Rather than compile a #Spotify playlist of songs we hear over and over again, I’ve created a list that’s pretty eclectic. These selections are some of my current favorites, and I hope they become your cherished favorites, as well. Wishing you a wonderful holiday season. Enjoy!”

Fans were of course loving the nice surprise, as they took to the comments section to respond. “What a great gift … absolutely love your handpicked list listening right now,” one person said. Another added, “Thank you so much for sharing, especially your songs from Christmas at Home.” Check out the playlist here!

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Some of the tunes on the playlist have songs from the entertainer himself, including, “Mary, Did You Know?,” “Winter Wonderland” and “A Soldier’s King.” Even The Osmond family appears with tracks like “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and “Silent Night.”

It is no surprise that the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer shared some music with his fans, especially since he plans to do a lot more of that next year. “Wow, #2019 will be hard to beat. Thank you for listening and singing along year after year,” the performer gushed on Instagram December 5. “I can’t wait to share with you what I have coming your way in 2020.⁣”

“I’m taking a lot of time off right now to focus on writing #newmusic,” Donny continued in the post. “I’ve written about 40 new songs, and I expect to write at least 40 more before I’m satisfied with the 10 that I’ll release on my 62nd album.⁣”

“I’ve been working on a dance track today that could be the closing song of the show when I tour,” he added. “It won’t matter whether you can dance. This one is going to get everyone out of their seats dancing up a storm. Can you tell I’m excited for next year or what!?”

Donny has been teasing his next album quite a bit, even saying, “Last night I got a little closer to finishing another song for my #newalbum. Oh my goodness. You’re going to love this one!”

We can’t wait. But for now, this playlist should hold us over until then!