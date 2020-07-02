Can you believe it’s been almost four decades since Donny and Marie went off the air? Donny Osmond gushed the hit variety show “changed” his and sister Marie Osmond‘s lives while recalling the time after they landed the starring roles on the former TV series.

“Throwing it back to 1976 for a taping of the Donny and Marie show in front of a live studio audience on stage 6 at the KTLA Studios in Hollywood,” Donny, 62, captioned a black-and-white snapshot with Marie, 60, and the TV show’s two producers, Sid Krofft and Marty Krofft, on Thursday, July 2.

“I have such great memories when I look at the four of us in this photo — Marie and I had no idea of the great things that lay ahead!” the Masked Singer alum sweetly continued. “That TV show literally changed our lives.”

Sid echoed Donny’s sentiment as he left a heartwarming note in the comments section of the singer’s post. “OMG! I can’t tell you how thrilled I am to have you share this,” the Canadian puppeteer and television producer marveled. “This also changed my life! What a thrill it was to work with you and your family. WOW!”

As fans of Donny and Marie know, the superstar siblings starred in the hit variety series from the first episode in November 1975, until the final air date in May 1979. The performing pair — who first got their big break alongside their older brothers as “The Osmonds” in the early 1970s — went on to have quite the iconic careers.

Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, Donny and the “Paper Roses” songstress became one of Hollywood’s favorite duos. After decades of performing together, the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer and Marie landed their Las Vegas residency at the Flamingo Resort and Hotel in September 2008.

Although they first signed up for a six-week stint, their show ended up being so successful that the Flamingo kept bringing them back. In fact, the brother-sister duo kept up their long-running residency for over 11 years until they announced they would perform their final concert at the end of 2019.

“It’s been rumored that we’re bringing Donny and Marie to an end here in Las Vegas,” Donny shared alongside Marie during an appearance on Good Morning America in March 2019. “We’re here to say it’s official.” Considering the “Morning Side of the Mountain” singers have been taking the stage for more than 40 years, the decision was “very, very hard,” he noted.

However, Donny insisted their final residency show wouldn’t be the last time you’d see the famed twosome together.

“We may be bringing our Donny and Marie Vegas residency to a close, but it’s not the end of Donny and Marie,” he gushed on Instagram ahead of taking their last bows. “Marie and I are looking forward to this new chapter and adventures ahead. Making the decision to work on our own projects for a while is never easy, especially when you’ve got a business partner as great as mine.”