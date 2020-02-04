As Donny Osmond reflected on his iconic music career over the last few decades, he thanked his fans for the constant support. Weeks after the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer asked his Instagram followers to share some of the memorabilia they collected throughout the years, Donny praised his fans for helping him put together quite the project.

“I owe you all a giant THANK YOU for your Donny.com timeline contributions that you’ve sent over the past few weeks,” the 62-year-old gushed alongside a throwback photo of himself during his teen idol years on Monday, February 2. “Concert ticket stubs, pictures, magazine articles … it’s been absolutely amazing.⁣”

Phillip Jackson/ANL/Shutterstock

“I thought of this timeline idea not long ago, and it has been eye-opening to actually see how many places I’ve been, how many shows I’ve done, how much music I’ve released and how many wonderful people I’ve met all over the world throughout my life,” the Masked Singer alum continued. “Don’t take my word for it. Go to Donny.com and see.”

In late December 2019, Donny revealed he was hoping to “enlist” the help of his fans to put together a timeline of his career. “If you’re feeling nostalgic or going through your attic this #HolidaySeason, I’d love to hear about some of our shared memories,” he wrote at the time, noting fans can email him if they’d like to “add a picture, note, video, ticket stub or keepsake to my timeline.”

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Just weeks after first announcing the plans behind one of his latest projects, the Dancing With the Stars alum shared the good news that the gallery was officially coming together. “This is a work in progress, and there’s so much more to add to the timeline,” he wrote in his recent post. “Please continue sending me pictures of what you’ve kept over the years. Thank you for helping to bring my idea to life!”

Fans of the Donny & Marie star gushed over the singer’s fun-filled project in the comments section of his post. “It’s been my pleasure to share some of the things I could find about you and your career. I think this is a great idea. And a lovely way to share memories between you and your fans,” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “I LOVE this picture of you with fans. Your timeline idea was brilliant!!”

Be sure to visit Donny.com to see his timeline of fans’ memories!