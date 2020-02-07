Reactions and tributes have been pouring in after Kirk Douglas‘s death, and Donny Osmond recently took a moment to remember the late actor in his own, beautiful way.

“One of my favorite movies as a young man was #Spartacus. In all my years in show business, I’ve never been one to collect autographs. The only exceptions to that rule were autographs from Tony Curtis and Kirk Douglas,” the 62-year-old said via Instagram alongside a photo of him holding the signed DVD film. “They both made appearances on the Donny and Marie talk show. ”

⁣”Even though we had so many stars on our show, I never personally asked anyone for their autograph besides Tony and Kirk,” he continued. “I had to seize the opportunity for them to sign my Spartacus DVD. My autographed copy is a treasured keepsake in my office, and no one is allowed to play this DVD — especially now.⁣ … #KirkDouglas was a true inspiration, both on and off stage. He will be deeply missed. #ripkirkdouglas. Take a look at the sweet post below!

People were loving the kind words, as they took to the comments section to share some of their own. “Wow, what a beautiful keepsake Donny, loved that film,” one person said. Another added, “If I knew all the famous actors that you know, I’d have tons of autographs. I’d have been so star struck too. Like I was when I met you.”

Many other stars paid tribute to the legend, including Danny DeVito. “The inspirational Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That’s got a nice ring to it! Great hanging with you man,” the Jumanji: The Next Level costar write via Twitter. William Shatner also chimed in with, “Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry!”

Kirk passed away on Wednesday, February 5. His son, Michael Douglas, shared the sad news on his Instagram. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to,” the Oscar winner wrote.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine [Zeta-Jones], a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” he continued. Nicely said!