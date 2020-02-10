Talent clearly runs in Donny Osmond‘s family, so it’s no surprise that one of the singer’s sons, Chris Osmond, is following in dad’s musical footsteps. Donny, 62, took to social media over the weekend to praise his 29-year-old son for putting himself out there with a new song titled “Dreamer.”

“As a father, I love watching my children exploring their passions and finding their voice,” Donny’s lengthy social media post began. “Our son @ChrisOsmondMusic was always drawn to the piano, but he felt his perfectionist tendencies were a source of personal limitations while growing up.”

“It wasn’t until he was 20 years old that he wrote a song that would impact many people around him,” he continued, allowing himself to gush. “That’s when he first discovered he needed to share his feelings and influence through song.”

Donny — who recently wrapped up an 11-year Las Vegas residency with sister Marie Osmond — was in doting dad mode as he celebrated Chris, whose first single, “Calling,” dropped last year.

“I’m pretty excited to share with you ‘Dreamer,’ Chris’ new single. He wrote this song about pursuing your own dream — whatever that may be — because you never know who is listening or watching,” Donny’s caption concluded. “You may just inspire them to chase their own passions in life.”

It seems as though Chris really started taking music seriously during the summer of 2018. In the up-and-coming performer’s first Instagram post, he wrote about this new venture and shared lots of excitement with fans.

“It’s been a loooong time waiting, but I’m finally starting an account dedicated to my music,” he penned. “Since this is one of my biggest passions in life, it only seemed appropriate to share it through social media. So come check out this account for updates on what I’m doing musically and artistically! Enjoy.”

In one of Chris’ latest Instagram posts, he wrote that he had put “a lot of blood, sweat and tears” into “Dreamer.” We’re sure dad Donny is so proud of his son for doing what means the most to him!