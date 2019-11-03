Family always comes first! Donny Osmond is one busy man, but he will always find time for his loved ones — and he proved that again recently by taking a flight home in order to cheer for his grandson.

The 61-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, November 3, to share two photos with his grandson Dylan, and his own son, Jeremy. “I flew home after our show Friday night to cheer for my grandson Dylan at his football game,” the singer begun the caption. “This was their championship game, and guess what … they won! Say hello to the Westlake 7th grade high school #FootballChampions. Congratulations to my wonderful and cool #grandson Dylan. Bapa loves you.” Cute!

Donny also included a video that showed the team celebrating with the fans. “Here they come!” the entertainer yelled while filming the clip. “The champions!”

Fans were gushing over the post, as they took to the comments section to send nothing but praise. “Gosh, I still remember when Dylan was born … tell them to slow down Donny, they’re growing too fast,” one person wrote. While another added, “The best way to show our grandchildren that we love them is by giving them of our time and supporting them in their activities. That’s exactly what you did! You showed Dylan how much you love him by flying back home here to Utah to see him play!”

This isn’t the first time that Marie Osmond‘s brother has talked about his grandkids. This pass summer, Donny revealed that his grandchildren drew artwork for the Dinosaur Exhibit that was selected to hang outside the Smithsonian Museum.

“For anyone in #WashingtonDC, keep an eye out for some really cool banners promoting the @smithsoniannmnh #DinosaurExhibit,” he wrote via Instagram on July 3. “The drawings the #Smithsonian chose were done by my sweet grandkids!”

Donny is all about being a grandfather, but he is also a proud dad. Aside from Jeremy, 38, the Masked Singer alum also shares four more sons — Donald, 40, Brandon, 34, Christopher, 28, and Joshua, 21 — with his wife, Debbie.

It is always great to see just how much love Donny has for his family!