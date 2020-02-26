Aww! Donny Osmond took to Instagram to gush about wife Debbie Osmond on her 61st birthday on Wednesday, February 26. In a lengthy post, he revealed all the great things he loves about his spouse.

“#HappyBirthday to my sweetheart! ❤️⁣ Something I’ve noticed over the years is Debbie’s unique relationship with time,” the Masked Singer alum said. “Time seems to rob many of us of our youthful glow, good looks, and intelligence. Yet somehow, time makes Debbie even more stunningly radiant, intelligent and beautiful with every passing year.”

Shutterstock

“It’s really not fair to the rest of us, Deb.😉 ⁣Happy birthday to the loveliest woman in the world, my wife and my love!” the “Sacred Emotion” singer continued.

In 1978, Donny, 62, and Debbie got married. They later welcomed their five sons — Donald, 40, Jeremy, 38, Brandon, 35, Christopher, 29, and Josh, 21 — into their lives and for Valentine’s Day, Donny thanked his wife for being a hands-on mom and an amazing partner.

“Between raising our five sons, running the show at home, enjoying time with our grandchildren and running a business as well, I really don’t know how she manages to do it all,” he wrote alongside a beautiful pic of them together. “Through the years, Debbie has often had to manage on her own while I’ve toured and performed on the road. That’s a very heavy burden to bear, and I’m deeply grateful for a wife who is my teammate in every sense of the word. She is the glue that holds us all together.”

The pair will be celebrating their 42nd wedding anniversary in May. Donny revealed the secret to their long marriage during a Q&A session he had with his fans on January 14. “I believe the key to a successful marriage is focusing instead on what you can do to bring your spouse happiness,” he said.

Shutterstock

We’re sure Debbie feels the same way! They’ve been madly in love for nearly half a century and it doesn’t look like it’ll ever change.