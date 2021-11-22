Donnie Wahlberg can do it all! The boyband singer-turned-actor grew up in the spotlight next to his famous brother, Mark Wahlberg. The Blue Bloods star has been able to establish a huge career as a triple threat, acting, singing and dancing. His impressive net worth after three decades in show business will blow you away.

Donnie has an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Boomtown actor grew up in Massachusetts and lived with Mark and their mother after their parents divorced in 1982. Donnie, one of nine children, has always been very honest about his family’s struggle to make ends meet growing up.

“We grew up on food stamps, at times on welfare, and we had to go to the government food line and get free cheese and peanut butter,” Donnie told the Daily News in 2014.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Growing up with a passion for music, Donnie auditioned for producer Maurice Starr when he was 15 years old. He became the first official member of New Kids on the Block after showcasing his powerful voice. Eventually, brothers Jonathan Knight and Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Danny Wood rounded out the group. New Kids on the Block got their big break with their 1988 single, “Please Don’t Go Girl.” The song landed at No. 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Singles Chart.

The band continued to find mainstream popularity in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” off of their Hangin’ Tough album blew up the airwaves and became a popular hit on MTV. “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)”, was their next song released, turning New Kids on the Block into an overnight phenomenon. It shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart.

Their second album, Step by Step, was released in 1990. The title track also proved to be a huge commercial success and led up to one of the highest-grossing tours of the decade. At the height of their stardom, New Kids on the Block sold a popular bedsheet collection with their faces on it. They sold millions of dollars worth of merchandise before their hiatus in 1994.

While on hiatus from the band, Donnie focused on his acting career. He made appearances throughout the Saw franchise and starred in several notable drama series’ like Band of Brothers and Big Apple. He rejoined New Kids on the Block in 2008 as his acting career was taking off. Donnie’s biggest role in his career has been playing Detective Danny Reagan on the CBS drama Blue Bloods since 2010 alongside Tom Selleck.

The Wahlberg family landed their own show, Wahlburgers, on A&E to document the growing popularity of their burger chain restaurants. Donnie, Mark, and their brother Paul are all business partners and share ownership of the restaurants. The show ran for 10 seasons from 2014 to 2019. Donnie landed a second A&E series, Donnie Loves Jenny, in 2015. The show followed him and his wife, Jenny McCarthy, as they navigated life as newlyweds in Hollywood.

The “Cover Girl” singer also appeared on season 5 of The Masked Singer as Cluedle-Doo. Jenny, who serves as a judge on the show, was beyond shocked that her husband was able to fool her under the mask. The television personality also has amassed an impressive $25 million net worth of her own. Donnie’s shocking appearance on the hit Fox show came just as New Kids on the Block announced a new tour around the U.S.