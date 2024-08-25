Cop drama Blue Bloods may be ending its stellar 14-year run after the coming season, but star Donnie Wahlberg insists we haven’t seen the last of the Reagan clan, a source exclusively tells Closer.

The CBS hit was canceled last fall despite being the third-highest-rated scripted show on network TV. 

Sources blame its demise on CBS’ desire to shed the high salaries of Donnie, 55, and his co-stars, including Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan

But Donnie is hinting network bigwigs are already regretting the decision, and Blue Bloods will reemerge in some form

Tour Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy's Illinois Home: See Photos
Tour Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy's Illinois Home: See Photos

During a recent concert with his 1980s chart-topping boy band New Kids on the Block, Donnie told a fan, “We filmed the apparent last season of Blue Bloods and it’ll air starting in October, and you know, maybe there’ll be something else after that … I don’t know anything officially yet, but there’s things in the works, so maybe something awesome will happen.” 

And the source confirms the actor’s wishes aren’t just a pipe dream. 

Donnie Wahlberg Teases ‘Blue Bloods’ Return After Cancellation EXCLUSIVE
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

“CBS ended the show as a cost-cutting move,” notes the insider. “But Donnie is right — there’s been talk about making Blue Bloods made-for-TV movies, or even starting up the series again.” 

'The Right Stuff!' NKOTB Singer Donnie Wahlberg Has an Impressive Net Worth 'The Right Stuff!' NKOTB Singer Donnie Wahlberg Has an Impressive Net Worth

“I think CBS is worried they killed the golden goose.” 

Meanwhile, Tom, 79, is said to be game for a return. 

“Tom’s put on a lot of weight,” reveals the insider. “But he said give him a few weeks and he can be back in fighting shape to play Commissioner Frank Reagan.”