Donnie Wahlberg Teases ‘Blue Bloods’ Return After Cancellation EXCLUSIVE

Cop drama Blue Bloods may be ending its stellar 14-year run after the coming season, but star Donnie Wahlberg insists we haven’t seen the last of the Reagan clan, a source exclusively tells Closer.

The CBS hit was canceled last fall despite being the third-highest-rated scripted show on network TV.

Sources blame its demise on CBS’ desire to shed the high salaries of Donnie, 55, and his co-stars, including Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan.

But Donnie is hinting network bigwigs are already regretting the decision, and Blue Bloods will reemerge in some form!

During a recent concert with his 1980s chart-topping boy band New Kids on the Block, Donnie told a fan, “We filmed the apparent last season of Blue Bloods and it’ll air starting in October, and you know, maybe there’ll be something else after that … I don’t know anything officially yet, but there’s things in the works, so maybe something awesome will happen.”

And the source confirms the actor’s wishes aren’t just a pipe dream.

“CBS ended the show as a cost-cutting move,” notes the insider. “But Donnie is right — there’s been talk about making Blue Bloods made-for-TV movies, or even starting up the series again.”

“I think CBS is worried they killed the golden goose.”

Meanwhile, Tom, 79, is said to be game for a return.

“Tom’s put on a lot of weight,” reveals the insider. “But he said give him a few weeks and he can be back in fighting shape to play Commissioner Frank Reagan.”