Donna D’Errico’s time on the series Baywatch came to an end in 1998, but she looks like she hasn’t aged a day since then! The model, who portrayed Donna Marco in the show, is the definition of a bikini babe. She’s rocked so many gorgeous swimsuits in photos shared on her Instagram page.

Donna was a popular face on Baywatch for two seasons alongside David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra and more. In many of the episodes, the Alabama native rocked the iconic red swimsuit that the show became synonymous with and stole the hearts of viewers from all over the world.

More than two decades after her last appearance on the drama series, Donna paid homage to her character by donning a red swimsuit in a steamy beachside picture. The March 2023 Instagram post shared on her 55th birthday left fans in awe of her timeless beauty. In the comments section, Donna received tons of love from her followers and former costars like Erika Eleniak.

On July 4, 2022, Donna shared a post wearing a red, white and blue bikini. A few days later, she clapped back at critics in a caption alongside another bikini photo.

“Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red, white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate,’” she penned. “Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table.”

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress doubled down on her bikini-related comments a few months later when addressing her haters.

“I’m not going to not post that stuff anymore because then they’re going to feel like they won, and they don’t win. I win,” she told Yahoo! Life in November 2022. “I’m going to turn right back around and post more stuff in a bikini. And if I get more hate on that one, I’m going to post another. I’ll post something in lingerie. I’ll get even riskier if I feel like it. I look hot, and it’s my account. If I feel like posting a picture in my underwear, I’m going to.”

The 9-1-1 actress also shared her outlook on aging in Hollywood and why she doesn’t think about it too much.

“I don’t focus on age. Age is so irrelevant,” Donna said. “Who cares about how old anybody is? I could tell you that I’m 30 or I could tell you that I’m 70 — I’m still the same person sitting here. I don’t think that age has anything to do with anything. I’m just me. I’m just Donna.”

