Donald Sutherland has died at age 88, his son Kiefer Sutherland confirmed in a statement posted on Instagram on Thursday, June 20.

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” the statement read. “I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

CAA confirmed to Deadline that the Golden Globe winner had been battling “a long illness” prior to his death.

Tributes poured in from celebrities and fans from all over the world upon hearing the news of Donald’s passing.

“Oh man, legendary actor Donald Sutherland has just passed away at 88 years of age,” one person wrote on X. “I’ve been watching his movies since I was a little kid, Invasion of the Body Snatchers was my first one. What an incredible career, and a big loss for the acting world. Rest in power.”

“RIP Donald Sutherland, 88,” Piers Morgan shared on X. “One of my all-time favourite actors who played so many great roles. What a sad loss.”

Among Donald’s groundbreaking roles included playing characters in M*A*S*H, Ordinary People, Without Limits and Commander in Chief. He famously portrayed villain President Snow in The Hunger Games franchise. Most recently, he appeared in Lawmen: Bass Reeves as Judge Parker for eight episodes in 2023.

“#RIPDonaldSutherland. I was blessed to direct him in #Backdraft. One of the most intelligent, interesting & engrossing film actors of all time. Incredible range, creative courage & dedication to serving the story & the audience with supreme excellence,” Ron Howard wrote in a tribute to the late actor on X.

A few years ago, the Canadian actor spoke exclusively with Closer about working on the FX TV series Trust.

“It was 12 hours a day on the set, with half an hour for lunch, six days a week, and we were shooting at least an hour away from where I was living,” he shared back in March 2018. “I didn’t even get time to have a nap, and when you’re 82, you need a nap.”

Donald described playing J. Paul Getty in the series as “quite exhausting, but it doesn’t have anything to do with work. It’s a fulfillment of passion.” He reflected on getting to work with such great actors throughout his career over the years.

“When you work with great people, it’s just thrilling,” he said.

In addition to Kiefer, 57, whom he welcomed during his marriage to Shirley Douglas, Donald was also a dad to kids Roeg, 50, Rossif, 45, Angus, 41, and daughter Rachel, 57, whom he shared with wife Francine Racette.

The film and TV icon previously dished out his best advice for acting hopefuls trying to break into show business.

“Be passionate. That’s all there is to it,” he once told Reader’s Digest Canada.