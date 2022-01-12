For over six decades, comedian Don Rickles insulted a who’s who of Hollywood’s elite, but at home he was simply a dad. “He was very kind and sweet, nothing like his act,” his daughter, Mindy Rickles, who followed in his footsteps as a stand-up comedian, tells Closer.

To celebrate Don’s legacy and give his fans a chance to own one-of-a-kind memories of his long career, Mindy is auctioning off some of her father’s treasures. “We’re offering some of his performance tuxes, which my father had made for him,” she says. “We’re sure there are many fans that would love to own one. His Friars Award and others are also available. Lots of wonderful pictures, too.”

Courtesy of Don Rickles’ Estate

The event is taking place at the family’s beautiful Los Angeles estate, where Don and his longtime wife, Barbara, raised their family.

It takes place on Thursday, January 13, and Friday, January 14, starting at 10 a.m. PDT each day. Among the many unique items being sold are assorted Toy Story film memorabilia, annotated scripts, signed sports collectibles, celebrity photographs and fine furniture.

Interested buyers may place absentee bids via telephone or bid online at LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. For more information, call (800)-404-2235 or visit Abell.com.