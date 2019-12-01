He’s been in the industry since 1970, and with that came some crazy times — years that Don Johnson is just grateful to have made it through.

“I’m happy to have ­survived it,” the actor, 69, tells The Mirror in an interview. “A lot of people don’t.”

“I never drank or did drugs while I was working. But, brother, when they said ‘wrap’ I would try to set the land speed record. I knew how to party too,” the Miami Vice alum recalled. However, while the good times were flowing in — and the lavish goods — nothing cured the Nash Bridges alum’s woes.

“I was intensely unhappy,” he tells the outlet. Today, the soon-to-be 70-year-old has found a happy place — in part to the teachings of Buddha.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

“We are all on a spiritual journey,” Don explains. “Buddha says you don’t find the pearl of enlightenment on the beach. You have to break open a lot of oysters. … I broke open a lot of oysters, broke a lot of nails and suffered a lot of bloody noses. That’s how I learned my lessons.” This isn’t the first time that the Golden Globe winner has opened up about his personal life — he once touched on his rough childhood.

“I had a horrible childhood, horrible,” Don revealed to Observer New Review. “I had the quinella: abuse and parents who divorced when I was 12 years old and I was the oldest. I really was unhappy and I left home at 16. And when you leave home at 16 and you don’t have a plan and you have to fend for yourself and put yourself through high school … that builds a powerful character.” But there is plenty of love in his life now.

Don is currently married to Kindergarten teacher Kelley Phleger. They share three kids — daughter Grace, 19, and sons Jasper, 17, and Deacon, 13. Don also has son Jesse with his ex-partner Patti D’Arbanville, and shares Dakota Johnson with his ex-wife Melanie Griffith.

“They want their time together with their family to be sacred,” a friend exclusively told Closer Weekly of Don and Kelley. “They live a charmed life.”

We’re just happy to hear that Don is doing great these days!