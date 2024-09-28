Dolly Parton’s Pals ‘Shocked’ as She Uses Wine to 'Unwind’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dolly Parton is finally indulging in the fruit of the vine after launching her own line of wines — according to a source who exclusively tells Closer she’s finding a glass or three quite therapeutic at age 78.

The insider reveals the country music legend started imbibing when she decided to join the likes of Brad Pitt, Cameron Diaz and Francis Ford Coppola in the lucrative celebrity wine business.

The “Jolene” singer’s line includes chardonnay, rosé and prosecco wines as well as a sparkling variety recently released in Australia.

“Dolly Wines are a gift from me, to you,” the Nashville queen said in a press release. “Whether you’re sharing stories around the table, simply relaxing in the garden, or gathering with loved ones for the holiday, there’s a little sparkle in every bottle that is designed to bring joy and connection to every gathering.”

Dolly is said to be involved in every step of the winemaking process — including the tasting part!

“She rarely touched a drop before, but now that she’s released her Dolly Wines she’s going with the flow — literally!” spills the insider.

“For instance, the prosecco makes her feel all sparkly and happy. It really keeps the blues away. She doesn’t need a therapist — she has her wine.”

It’s said to be a big change from the past.

“Some of her pals are shocked and worry she may be taking a tipple too much,” continues the source. “It seems so out of character, but Dolly figures at this stage in her life why not indulge in the simple pleasures.”

“A nice chardonnay or glass of bubbly helps Dolly unwind. She’s having a marvelous time. Now, she knows what she’s been missing all these years — and she’s certainly making up for it!”

Coincidentally, the global superstar defended Elle King after her younger pal seemed to be inebriated during a tribute concert for Dolly in January.

Elle, 35, slurred her words, forgot lyrics to one of Dolly’s songs and let slip some profanities, then urged the crowd, “Don’t tell Dolly, ’cause it’s her birthday.”

Following the embarrassing display, Dolly offered support, saying, “Elle is a really great artist, she’s a great girl and she’s been going through a lot of hard things lately, and she just had a little too much to drink. So, let’s just forgive that and forget it and move on because she felt worse than anybody ever could.”