Diligent Dolly Parton has given up touring to stay close to home and care for her husband, Carl Dean — but sources say that’s pushed the 78-year-old entertainment icon to work even harder to make a buck through other avenues!

The “I Will Always Love You” songbird recently launched her first Dolly Beauty line, which features such items as lipsticks coated in crystals.

And she plans to roll out more products as she piles on more to a business empire already filled with albums, a music publishing company, TV and film ventures and her Dollywood theme park.

“Frankly, Dolly has more time on her hands than she’s ever had, and she jokes that those idle hands make for the devil’s plaything,” a friend of the star confides to Closer.

“She has thought about launching her own line of beauty products for a long time and she finally pulled the trigger on it!”

The new venture is likely to net Parton tens of millions of dollars on top of her $650 million fortune, but a pal insists the star isn’t greedy.

“Dolly knows she’s in the twilight of her life, and especially since she and Carl don’t have children, she has no direct heirs,” pops a pal.

“She has several charitable organizations, including her Imagination Library, which gives out millions of books to underprivileged children around the world. Launching this beauty line just makes sure those organizations are going to have funding for decades after she leaves this earth!”