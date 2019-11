The Queen of Country Music — a.k.a. Dolly Parton took the stage at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 13, and totally brought down the house. The 73-year-old icon performed a medley of religious songs included “God Only Knows with for KING & COUNTRY, “There Was Jesus” with Zach Williams and more! Watch the video above to see Dolly in all her onstage glory!