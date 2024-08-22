Dolly Parton Continues With 'Incredible Self-Discipline'

Dolly Parton is unveiling a money-spinning beauty range that promises to be a roaring success – but loved ones worry she’s pushing herself way too hard and needs to devote more time to relaxation, as well as taking care of ailing husband Carl Dean, a source exclusively reveals to Closer.

“It’s beyond belief how much she has on the go already and now she’s topping it up with yet another business endeavor,” the source says.

The “9 to 5” singer, 78, who is known for glamor regardless of the occasion, recently announced a new line of beauty products arriving in August, Dolly Beauty.

To add to her latest entrepreneurial endeavor, Dolly announced a new album and docuseries, Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables that will release in November.

“Dolly is getting older and, she’ll tell you this herself, but the closer you get to dying the more you think about your family and your legacy,” a friend of the star previously told Closer in June.

“She wanted to honor her roots and the people who inspired her along the way. She wouldn’t be where she is today without them,” the friend said.

If that weren’t enough, the “Jolene” songstress is also releasing a family cookbook with her sister, Rachel Parton George, called Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals in September!

“I love good cooking, but not as much as I love my sister Rachel,” Dolly, who grew up with 10 siblings, said in a statement. “So, getting to combine the two was a joy beyond belief for me.”

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

“I do believe you’re going to love all these great recipes, and I think you’re gonna have as much fun reading these stories and things that we put together for you as we did,” she said of the book.

On top of an album, a docuseries, a cookbook and a theme park, Dolly can add producing a reboot of the 9 to 5 film, first released in 1980, which now stars Jennifer Aniston.

The first source continues: “She’s got incredible self-discipline and energy at her age.”

“But she’s juggling way more than people realize with Dollywood and her music and appearances and she’s not slowing down, which seems a red flag,” the insider warns.

“Everything she touches turns to gold, but at this point the consensus is she’s pushing her own elasticity levels by adding more to the mix that require time and effort, meetings, planning, investment, research and appearances.”

While Dolly herself seems to be in high spirits and good health, the insider reveals that her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, isn’t faring too well at 82.

“It’s no secret Carl’s not in the best condition,” the source says, “even though he’s got good care.”

“It would be nice if she was there by his side enjoying downtime.”

The Dolly Records label owner is famous for her breakneck work ethic and doesn’t seem like she’ll be slowing down any time soon.

“When was the last time she was on vacation?” the source asks, “It’s difficult to recall.”