Dolly Parton and her youngest sister, Rachel Parton George, had everyone seeing double when they posted rare photos together on Instagram.

The duo promoted their new cookbook, Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals, in the pictures shared on Monday, July 1. Dolly, 78, and Rachel, 64, both rocked their signature blonde locks and light blue tops in one photo as they sat on the couch and enjoyed a meal. In another picture, they showed off their rocker edge in camouflage and army green outfits.

“The best part of creating this cookbook is getting to spend quality time with my sister Rachel ❤️ We can’t wait to share our recipes with you all, pre-order now at the link in my bio!” the caption of the post read.

“All of you sisters look alike. Beautiful! Wow!” one person commented under the post, while another wrote, “Twin beauties.”

Rachel is one of Dolly’s 12 siblings who were raised by parents Avie Lee Caroline and Robert Lee Parton Sr. on Little Pigeon River in Pittman Center, Tennessee. She is a singer and actress like her sister, appearing in the TV sitcom 9 to 5 based on Dolly’s 1980 film of the same name.

Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals is slated to be released on September 17. The “Jolene” singer first announced the project on March 6.

“Well, what’s cookin’, good lookin’? It’s our new cookbook! I wrote this book with my sister, Rachel, who might just be the best cook I know,” she wrote in an Instagram caption featuring the book cover. “If you’re like us, you believe that good food and good times are the next best thing to pure love. So take a journey with us, into the kitchen. #GoodLookinCookin hits bookstores September 17th!”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for American Greetings

For Dolly, working on the project with her little sister has been a dream come true.

“I love good cooking, but not as much as I love my sister Rachel. So, getting to combine the two was a joy beyond belief for me,” the esteemed performer said. “I do believe you’re going to love all these great recipes, and I think you’re gonna have as much fun reading these stories and things that we put together for you as we did. I can’t wait to get this book in your hands, and for you to get this food on your table.”

The cookbook features more than 80 recipes, including Parton favorites like country ham and biscuits and strawberry shortcake.

“You’ll learn how much butter or whipped cream goes into a ‘Dolly Dollop,’ what condiment is almost always on the table at Parton family meals, and what special dish Rachel makes at Dolly’s request every year for her birthday,” per a statement from Penguin Random House. “Good Lookin’ Cookin’ is a treasured cookbook that will make you feel like part of the Parton family. With their trademark warmth and sisterly love, Dolly and Rachel remind you that cooking doesn’t need to be serious — it should be fun! And always good lookin’”