Winona Ryder plays Joyce Byers in Stranger Things, a mom of two who will stop at nothing to make sure her kids are safe and protected. In her life away from the hit Netflix show, the actress has opened up about her family life.

Does Wynonna Ryder Have Kids?

Wynonna does not have kids of her own, but she has played a mother in films and TV shows many times. In fact, working with Noah Schnapp and Charlie Heaton on Stranger Things made her tap into her maternal side.

“Honestly, I felt like Noah and Charlie were my kids,” she said in a past interview, according to multiple outlets. “It was a bit alarming — it happened in an instant, almost like when my niece and nephew were born.”

“It was like for the first time in my life I understood how you would jump in front of a bus for this little baby that you don’t even know yet,” the Beetlejuice actress continued. “I did feel Charlie helped me a great deal with the emotion. He’s a tremendous actor. I also really bonded with Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven. It was great.”

Noah echoed the same sentiment, revealing that he views Winonna as a mother figure.

“She’s amazing, she’s like my second mother,” he told The Guardian in October 2017. “There was an emotionally challenging scene in season two and she has all the experience, so I thought, why not text her? I was like, can you send me a little advice? She was like, send you advice? I’ll come to the set! Meet me in my trailer! She came in an hour early to talk me through it. It ended up great.”

Is Winona Ryder Married?

Winona is not currently married and has never been married. She has been involved in her fair share of high profile romances over the years.

In the early stages of her Hollywood career, the Mermaids star was linked to Rob Lowe, Christian Slater and Johnny Depp, the latter of whom she dated and got engaged. However, Winona and Johnny never made it down the aisle.

“I had just had my first real breakup, the first heartbreak,” she told Elle in 2009 of their split. “Everybody else just thought I had everything in the world but inside I was completely lost.”

Who Is Winona Rider Dating Now?

Winona has been dating boyfriend Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011. He is a fashion designer who has made several red carpet appearances with his partner over the years. Though they are very much in love, Winona isn’t sure if she wants to walk down the aisle in the future.

“Marriage? I don’t know. I’d rather never have been married than been divorced a few times. Not that there’s anything wrong with divorce, but I don’t think I could do it if that was a possibility,” she once said.