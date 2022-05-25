Since Oscar winner Octavia Spencer made her film debut in 1996, she has captivated audiences with her phenomenal acting skills. The talented performer has become friends with some of the biggest names in Hollywood like Allison Janney and Melissa McCarthy. After rising to fame, fans have been curious about her personal life and whether she has any children of her own. Keep scrolling to learn more about Octavia’s family life.

Does Octavia Spencer Have Any Children?

The Instant Family actress comes from a large family and has six siblings. She often recounts memories growing up with her brother and sisters in Alabama before moving to Los Angeles in 1996. Octavia does not have any children of her own, however, she cherishes the memories she gets to spend with her siblings and their kids.

“It’s about how you spend your time,” the Help actress told AARP in November 2017. “It’s not about chasing things on life’s treadmill. For me, it’s about the people who are sitting around my table — my family, my nieces and nephews, my friends.”

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Octavia wrote two children’s books in the series Randi Rhodes, Ninja Detective. She was inspired to write 2013’s The Case of the Time-Capsule Bandit and 2015’s The Sweetest Heist in History by her own mother, who died in 1988.

“I’m from humble beginnings, but my mom taught us that you could go anywhere in the world in a book,” the Red Band Society alum told Parade in July 2013. “I’m a huge mystery buff, and I want to not only foster curiosity in kids but help them develop deductive reasoning.”

What Has Octavia Said in the Past About Having Children?

Octavia has spoken out about her decision not to have children many times in the past. She has never been married and keeps the details of her love life rather private. During a November 2013 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Truth Be Told star opened up about her life outside of the spotlight.

“I should be married and have 19 kids,” she said at the time. “And now, I’m thinking my eggs are dying on the shelf. They’re going to go past their expiration date. But it’s what I chose, so I’m fine with that decision.”

Two years later, the Hidden Figures actress further reflected on not having children while balancing her busy Hollywood career.

“I am not maternal at all,” the Golden Globe winner told Us Weekly in January 2015. “I don’t have any kids.” She continued, “I don’t have a maternal instinct.”