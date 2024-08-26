Liza Minnelli, the only daughter of Hollywood icon Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli, had one of the most famous mothers in the world before the Wizard of Oz actress died on June 22, 1969, at age 47.

But was the Cabaret star a mother herself? Closer takes a look at the legendary entertainer’s family.

Who Was Liza Minnelli Married To?

The EGOT recipient has had four husbands throughout the years, though she ultimately divorced each of them.

Her first marriage was to Australian showman Peter Allen, who rose to fame in 1959 as half of the singing duo The Allen Brothers. The group became Judy’s opening act when she toured, and the Star Is Born actress eventually introduced Peter to her daughter.

Liza and Peter were engaged on November 26, 1964, before they officially tied the knot on March 3, 1967. However, they separated on April 8, 1970, and their divorce was finalized on July 24, 1974. Following his relationship with Liza, he dated model Gregory Connell up until his death from an AIDS-related illness in 1984. Peter died in 1992 in Australia at age 48 from AIDS-related throat cancer.

Liza’s second husband, Jack Haley Jr., was the son of Jack Haley, who played the Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz alongside her mother, Judy. The two were married on September 15, 1974, but they ultimately divorced in April 1979.

The Flora the Red Menace star’s 13-year union with sculptor and stage manager Mark Gero marked her longest marriage. They wed on December 4, 1979, until their marriage ended in divorce in January 1992.

Her final marriage was with concert promoter David Gest. The pair tied the knot on March 16, 2002, but separated in July 2003. Their marriage ended in divorce in April 2007.

Does Liza Minnelli Have Kids?

No, Liza does not have any kids, though she did want to start a family. In fact, she once reportedly told Geraldo Rivera, “I desperately want a family.”

According to People, Liza miscarried three times, once with Jack and twice with Mark. Her friend Allan Lazare once said, “She would’ve been a great mother.”

Who Are Liza Minnelli’s Siblings?

Despite not having kids of her own, Liza became an aunt and godmother to her loved ones’ children.

As the oldest child of the Meet Me in St. Louis actress, Liza is half-siblings with Lorna Luft and Joey Luft, Judy’s children with businessman Sidney Luft. Like Liza, Lorna became an actress. She welcomed two children, son Jesse Hooker and daughter Vanessa Hooker, with her first husband, Jake Hooker. Lorna eventually found love with her second and current husband, Colin Freeman. The two got married in 1996 and have been together ever since.

Liza’s brother Joey is also an actor, though these days he has remained mostly out of the spotlight.

In honor of what would have been Judy’s 100th birthday on June 10, 2022, her children released a perfume inspired by her. They collaborated with perfume maker Vincenzo Spinnato to create Judy – A Garland Fragrance. “Sometimes I feel like she continues to watch over and guide us,” Liza told People ahead of the perfume’s release. “And she must have channeled her thoughts to Vince as well, as he created the right fragrance for her. It is wonderful to celebrate our mother’s legacy in this special way. She would have been thrilled.”