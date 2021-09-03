Kate Walsh has accomplished a lot as a SAG Award-winning actress, having starred in Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Honest Thief and The Umbrella Academy. When it comes to the role of being a mom, however, Kate never had the opportunity to have kids.

The California native was previously married to her ex-husband, Alex Young, whom she said “I do” to in 2007. After just 14 months of marriage, though, the former couple ended their union before they had the chance to welcome any children. The exes’ divorce was finalized in 2010.

Years after their split, the Grey’s Anatomy star got candid about the reason she never became a mother, telling host Maria Menounos on her SiriusXM radio show “Conversations with Maria Menounos” that she’s unable to conceive because of her struggle with infertility.

“I don’t have children. I’m not going to have kids. I went through early menopause,” the Bad Judge actress revealed in November 2015, saying she was stripped of the opportunity to have children because she wasted too much time.

“My older sister called and was like, ‘By the way, you should go and get yourself checked because I’m going through menopause early,'” she recalled. “And I’m like, ‘You’re just scaring me.’ And then yeah, sure enough, I went and they were like, ‘You have one egg and there’s a hairline fracture. So enjoy it.'”

Opening up about her personal struggles, Kate pointed out how “a lot more women” are experiencing early menopause. “It is really interesting,” she added. Though the Legion alum believes being a mom is a “huge gift,” she isn’t letting her life as a single lady determine her worth.

“I don’t know if you can actually have it all. I think that is actually this American Myth. I wouldn’t call it a dream. I think it’s a bit of a myth in that it’s this huge pressure,” she shared. “We’re like, wait a minute, am I ‘less than’ if I’m not a mother? If I’m not a rock star in my career? I don’t know.”

Speaking with More magazine on a previous occasion in 2011, the Girls Trip actress said she felt “like a loser” while coming to terms with being divorced and childless. “I would definitely love to be a parent. But I definitely don’t think I want to do it on my own,” she explained.

“I always knew I wanted to be an actress,” Kate continued, “but I think I always wanted a ‘normal life’ because I had a very untraditional upbringing.”