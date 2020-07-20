Does Halle Berry have a new love in her life? The Monster’s Ball actress sparked dating rumors after she shared a photo cuddling up with a mystery man over the weekend.

“Sunday funday,” the 53-year-old beauty captioned a pic of her feet nearly intertwined with her potential boyfriend’s legs on Sunday, July 19. Although Halle gave no indication of who the suitor might be, she proved their bond is special with a single red heart emoji at the end of her post.

Fans were dying to know the identity of her mystery man as they flooded Halle’s comments with tons of messages. “Lord, I’m noisy … whose feet are those?” one follower wrote, while another echoed, “New man?” A third fan chimed in, gushing, “Yessss, enjoy that Sunday @halleberry … now you’re gonna have everyone curious LOL!”

It seems the legendary movie star may be ready for love after she previously opened up about marriage and relationships in April. At the time, Halle said she was embracing being single so she could focus on being the best mom to her two kids. The doting parent shares daughter Nahla, 12, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo, 6, from her marriage with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

“I decided … I’m going to slow my roll, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spend time with me,” Halle explained of being single during an Instagram video chat with friend Lena Waithe. “And it’s been so great!” The John Wick 3 star said although she “decided to take time” off from dating, she’s “very much a relationship-oriented person.”

Shutterstock

Because Halle “always [wants] to be with someone,” she isn’t willing to pass up on love as long as the timing is right. “I no longer feel the need for a relationship, so I don’t feel the need to rush or accept something that’s not totally right for me,” she insisted. “Not that anything’s wrong with the people I’ve been with, but I’m going to wait for my match or I will stay solo and be with my kids and do my life the way I’m doing it.”

The Academy Award winner — who was also previously married to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to David Justice from 1993 to 1997 — explained why she had no qualms about taking herself out of the dating scene for a bit.

“I think the next relationship I have, I think I will have a better chance of attracting and choosing what’s right for me because I’ve taken this time to think about what’s important to me,” she gushed.

It looks like we’ll have to see if Halle ends up introducing this man to her fans!