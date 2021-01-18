Connie Britton always wanted to become a mom, but she didn’t want to wait around to find a man to start a family with. Instead, she made her own destiny come true when she adopted her beloved son, Eyob.

The Nashville actress brought Eyob — who also goes by his nickname Yoby — home from Ethiopia in November 2011. Looking back on her decision to become a single mom, Connie said she was influenced by the deaths of both her mother and father in recent years.

“Suddenly I was like, ‘Oh, no. My family is no more,'” the Dirty John actress explained to host Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in January 2021. “I mean, I have a twin sister, but that was a big loss … losing my parents.”

Connie “wasn’t in a relationship that felt like it was going to be a marriage relationship” either, she noted, so she started to wonder what she was “waiting” for. “I know I want to adopt. I can do this,” Connie added.

It was then that the Friday Night Lights alum chose to bring home her little man. Even though welcoming Eyob into her life was the best decision she could have ever made, Connie was in for the surprise of a lifetime when she adopted him.

“I had no idea what I was even getting into,” she candidly shared with Andy. “Turns out, [adoption is] a really hard thing to do, but I would only encourage anybody to do it. You can do it!”

Now that Eyob is growing up, Connie has gotten the hang of raising her sweet youngster. Although it’s rare, the Emmy nominee has given a few glimpses inside of her life as a mom on Instagram. In March 2020, she uploaded pics while celebrating her birthday with Eyob.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes!” Connie penned alongside photos of her and her son blowing out the candles on her birthday cake. “I’m a big believer in drawing out birthdays as long as possible so still feeling the spirit and gratitude after a celebratory birthday weekend!”

The American Horror Story star also shared a snap of the mother-son duo blowing a kiss in May 2020. Considering Connie thinks Eyob is an “awesome” little man, it’s no surprise she loves spending all her time with him. “He’s turning into a really great human,” she exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly in May 2018.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Connie’s only son, Eyob!