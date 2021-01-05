This article was originally published on How To Buy CBD Oils. To view the original article, click here.

As per the Arthritis Foundation, around 300,000 kids and 54 million grownups in the United States of America have a form of rheumatic condition that causes joint pain. Some of the symptoms that arthritis patients commonly experience are pain, stiffness, and reduced movement in their joints. Cannabidiol can be useful in this regard. Read on to know how CBD for arthritis pain may work, and some other pieces of information about cannabidiol.

Is Using CBD As An Arthritis Treatment Option Legally Allowed And Safe?

As you might already know, cannabidiol is among the many different compounds in industrial hemp that are called ‘phytocannabinoids’. CBD does not have any mind-altering effect, so you cannot get a ‘high’ from it.

Through the passing of the Farm Bill in 2018, Congress legalized the cultivation of industrial hemp. After that, most US states have made the trade and utilization of CBD goods legal.

A different question that people often ask regarding CBD is whether using it for the symptoms of arthritis is safe. Cannabidiol does not have any major side effects, so it must be safe to consume CBD for arthritis pain. CBD has inflammation-reducing properties that help to deal with different forms of pain. You might still want to know how it possibly works to treat pain. In short, when one uses it, cannabidiol will trigger the delivery of pain-inhibiting signals to the brain and will initiate the body to make its own cannabinoids.

These are different from the cannabinoids sourced from industrial hemp. The body can produce these substances, scientifically known as endogenous cannabinoids or endocannabinoids.

Related: Learn more about how CBD works to treat pain here.

What Do Researchers Say About This?

One of the best ways of determining whether a therapeutic substance works or not is to look at studies concerning it. There may not be much research on cannabidiol for arthritis, but some of the existing studies have promising results.

One of those studies shows that cannabidiol works as a substance that can make the brain-based pain signals inactive, thereby causing the feeling to be non-existent for a while. As a part of the process, it can also attack the existing inflammation and can work to lessen the issue at its source.

A recent study featured in the peer-reviewed Journal of Pain discovered that transdermal CBD’s use has therapeutic effects that can last long. Therefore, CBD is potentially effective in treating the symptoms characteristic of arthritis.