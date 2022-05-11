Legendary singer Barry Manilow has written, produced and recorded catchy hits for more than five decades. The “Could It Be Magic” crooner met his husband, Garry Kief, at the height of his fame. Since then, fans have wondered if the superstar ever decided to expand his family with his spouse. Keep scrolling to learn more about Barry’s family life.

Does Barry Manilow Have Any Kids?

Barry married his first wife, Susan Deixler, in 1964. Their marriage officially ended two years later just before the Grammy winner shot to fame as an artist under Columbia Records. He and his first wife did not welcome any children together, however, Susan did go on to have two children of her own.

In 1978, Barry met Garry, a television producer, and the pair began a quiet relationship shortly after. Garry has one daughter, Kirsten Kief, from his first marriage. He later became the manager of Barry Manilow Productions and wed the “Mandy” singer in 2014. Barry became a doting stepdad, raising Kirsten as his own with his longtime love.

“We have a daughter, Garry’s biological daughter, Kirsten, and we raised her together all these years,” the esteemed songwriter told the Chicago Sun-Times in May 2017. “He was married with a 1-year-old daughter when we got together. Kirsten’s turned out to be one of the most beautiful and smartest women you’ll ever meet.”

Who is Barry’s Stepdaughter Kirsten Kief?

Though much of Barry’s personal life has remained private over the years, he did step out with Kirsten at the 1999 premiere of Cabaret. Garry and Barry’s daughter has remained out of the spotlight for most of her life. When it comes to her career, she works for her stepdad’s production company, per the Daily Mail. She also made another rare red carpet appearance with her stepfather at the 2006 Emmy Awards.

Maintaining privacy regarding his personal life and family has always been a priority for the recording artist.

“I am a private guy. You can only come into my world if I invite you in,” he told The Telegraph in May 2012. “From the very beginning that was the rule. I learned how to deal with the publicity/press thing. You just say, ‘I’m not interested in talking about [that].’ Even the names of my dogs! They are my kids, my friends are my friends and my family, they are mine. That’s the only way I can survive. I have to keep that to me. I don’t want strangers knowing everything. If that happened, that would drive me crazy.”