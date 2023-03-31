In April 2013, Tarek El Moussa and his then-wife, Christina Hall (neé Haack), began their HGTV journey together on Flip or Flop. So much has changed in their lives since then, including when they shocked fans by announcing their split three years later. Scroll below to find out if they still work together.

When Did Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall Divorce?

Tarek and Christina got married in 2009 and both had backgrounds as real estate investors before filming Flip or Flop. At the time their pilot episode debuted on TV, the pair were already parents to their daughter, Taylor. They welcomed their son, Brayden, in August 2015.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In December 2016, the home improvement experts announced their split after seven years of marriage.

“Together, we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage,” they said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “During this process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

Tarek filed for divorce in January 2017, and it was finalized one year later. Despite their breakup, the HGTV stars revealed they planned on continuing filming for Flip or Flop.

“We shot the pilot in summer of 2011, so we’ve been doing this for a really long time,” Tarek said in a December 2018 interview with Christina on Today. “It’s part of who we are and what we do, and for us to just throw everything away, it just wasn’t worth it.”

Days after Christina’s first TV interview with Tarek post-divorce, she married her second husband, Ant Anstead. They welcomed their first child together, son Hudson, in September 2019. The Christina on the Coast host and the English TV personality split in September 2020 and their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

Do Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall Still Work Together?

Tarek and Christina hosted their popular series for 10 seasons before announcing the show was coming to an end in March 2022.



“You guys have been with us through it all — you watched me beat cancer, you’ve watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans and everything in between, but I’m not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!” Tarek wrote on Instagram at the time.

The exes no longer work together on TV and have since moved on with other projects. Tarek married his second wife, Heather Rae Young, in October 2021. They welcomed their first child together, son Tristan, in February 2023. Tarek and Heather star in their own HGTV series, The Flipping El Moussas, which premiered in March 2023.

Christina has kept busy filming Christina in the Country after buying a home in Tennessee with her third husband, Josh Hall, whom she wed in April 2022.