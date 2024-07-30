Bo Derek has kept her flawless appearance throughout her nearly five decades in Hollywood. Many have wondered if the 10 actress has ever revealed her stance on getting plastic surgery procedures.

Did Bo Derek Get Plastic Surgery?

A source close to the star previously opened up to Closer in July 2024 about how Bo refuses to get plastic surgery.

“It’s incredible how she’s stayed so youthful looking at 67,” the source said. “She’s still quite the beauty and dropping jaws everywhere she goes. She’s among a rare breed who refuses to succumb to cosmetic nip/tucks, and she gets very prickly at even the suggestion she’s had anything ‘done.’”

The insider also revealed the secret to Bo’s age-defying looks, sharing that “she just takes good care of herself, eats a mostly vegetarian diet, limits carbs and seems happy in her marriage to John [Corbett], which accounts for a lot.”

Bo and John, who have been together since 2002, revealed that they got married around the holidays in 2020. They’ve stepped out together on red carpets over the past few years, with Bo looking more and more gorgeous each time. The Fashion House alum loves to stay active while spending time on her Santa Ynez Valley, California, ranch.

“She’s a homebody who takes care of her ranch and cleans the house herself, tends to her horses and pets. That’s her exercise,” the insider said. “She also stays toned by riding her horses and swimming. Bo’s the envy of every actress in Hollywood.”

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Bo Derek Revealed Her Anti-Aging Secrets

Bo opened up about aging in Hollywood and denied having a face-lift.

“I realize how artificial it is, beauty,” she said during a May 2015 appearance on CBS Mornings. “I realize that it doesn’t last forever, that’s for damn sure.”

“Aging is really hard,” she added. “And it’s tough. Bette Davis was right; it’s not for sissies, it really isn’t. And there is a certain expectation. I get credit on one hand for not having had a facelift, and then on the other hand it’s, ‘Oh my God, why doesn’t she do something?’ So you’re just torn. I just have to keep busy, have other interests, and try not to think about it.”

Three years later, Bo once again addressed the topic of cosmetic procedures and why she did not want to get any.

“I’m very sun-damaged. I’ve been a surfer and sailor all my life. I do go in and get everything burned off. I’m not doing surgery,” she said on Today.

The Sharknado 3 actress named La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid SPF 60 as one of her favorite beauty products that has helped her maintain radiant skin.

“This sunscreen really works for me. You’re supposed to [apply] a tablespoon on your face. But it makes a difference. I usually mix a couple of drops of foundation with it,” Bo said. “I live on a farm and I’m out all the time.”

She also explained that moisturizing is very important because her skin “is like a sponge.”

“I’m just parched, and my skin is desert earth. I soak it right in,” Bo shared.