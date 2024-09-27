Fears for Dick Van Dyke erupted across Hollywood when the showbiz legend surprisingly skipped the recent Emmy Awards despite being slated as a presenter.

His absence sparked concern that age and ailments have finally caught up with the seemingly indomitable 98-year-old Mary Poppins star, who has kept up a robust schedule despite his advancing years.

“Dick lives for these sorts of events at this point in his life,” an insider exclusively tells Closer. “Although it’s increasingly difficult for him to get around, he’s happy to see a lot of his friends. He loves being among them and interacting with the crowd. So, it’s extremely concerning when he fails to show up for something like the Emmys, especially since he’d agreed to be a presenter.”

The amiable actor shot to fame on the hit 1960s sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show, which also launched the career of the late Mary Tyler Moore. He’s known for being a real pro and the embodiment of the showbiz motto “the show must go on” no matter what.

“It’s not like Dick at all to not meet a prior obligation unless something really serious had occurred,” warns the insider. “That’s why his absence is so alarming.”

As Closer previously reported, the multitalented star’s struggles with alcoholism landed him in a hospital in 1972. He was also forced to cancel appearances in 2013 due to an undiagnosed “neurological disorder.”

But since then, Dick has largely enjoyed good health. He even showed off some dance moves on September 7 at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys, where the CBS special Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic won for Outstanding Variety Special.

But just two days later he was MIA, the only presenter to not attend the Emmy Awards show.

“Those who know him best know that Dick wouldn’t back out of a night like this lightly,” confides the insider. “And the fact that he was supposed to be part of the show makes it doubly worrisome. We all just hope he’s okay because imagining a world without his light seems darn near impossible.”