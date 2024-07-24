Dick Van Dyke is refusing to slow down as he approaches 99 years old — he’s packing his schedule with engagements and interviews and still making plenty of time for romance with his wife of 12 years, Arlene Silver.

The legendary Mary Poppins actor, who will celebrate his 99th birthday later this year on December 13, met the makeup artist, 52, at the 2006 SAG Awards before they tied the knot in 2012.

Despite their 46-year age gap, the pair has proven that their marriage has only gotten stronger with time.

“They enjoy their social time, doing good works for the community and hitting the local gym for regular workouts, but they’re also total homebodies who love chilling out and cooking fabulous meals,” an insider exclusively tells Closer, adding that they “love watching TV and staying up a little later than he should.”

The actor, who recently said he “can’t figure out” how he’s lived so far into his 90s, knows that time is precious and is making the most of his days.

“Dick’s well aware he’s only got a handful of summers left and intends to enjoy every minute of it,” says Closer‘s source. “He couldn’t be happier and thinks of himself as the luckiest guy in the world for having met Arlene when he did.”

While Dick and Arlene became fast friends after meeting, their relationship didn’t turn romantic until about a year before they wed on February 29, 2012. Since then, the two have been happily in love.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

“Arlene takes great care of him and he’s an impossible romantic who dotes on her right back and makes her laugh every day,” says the source.

Earlier this month, Dick and Arlene opened up about what makes their relationship so special after more than a decade together.

“We were friends for so long that when I told people that I know, they were happy about [our relationship], and I was scared,” Arlene told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published July 16. “I mean, the facts, our age difference. But it’s so irrelevant. I think when you see us together, it’s like you don’t think about it.”

Dick had a playful response to his wife’s comment, saying, “I was fortunate that I didn’t grow up.” In fact, Dick was thrilled to find love when he least expected it.

The pair also discussed how they first met when Dick saw Arlene at the SAG Awards in 2006. “I never approached a strange woman in my life,” he explained. “And she walked by and I jumped and I said, ‘Hi, I’m Dick.’ I had no idea she was half my age. Beautiful.”

Dick is a father to four children, Christian, Barry, Carrie Beth and Stacy, whom he welcomed with late ex-wife Margie Willett. The Broadway icon previously explained how fatherhood inspired him to work even harder in his career.

“I think if I hadn’t had kids, I would still be back in my hometown,” he told Closer. “I was like a lot of guys from the Depression who said, ‘My kids are going to have it better than I did.'”