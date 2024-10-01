After pulling out of two scheduled events recently, Dick Van Dyke has sparked concern over his health. The Hollywood legend, 98, canceled appearances at the September 15 Emmy Awards and a three-day FanX event in Salt Lake City.

“He expresses his gratitude to all of those who continue to support him but, at almost 99 years of age, traveling and interacting with thousands of people is more than he is able to do at this time,” FanX said in a statement. But that doesn’t mean the Mary Poppins star is throwing in the towel.

“Dick will be the first one to tell you that he’s old and not always feeling well,” an insider exclusively tells Closer. “But he loves engaging with fans and the public. He’s always wanting to go somewhere … he doesn’t like to sit around and do nothing.”

He’s even signed on to star in the upcoming comedy Capture the Flag. Says the insider: “Even at this age, he’s positive and his spirits are high.”