Dick Van Dyke is gearing up to celebrate his 99th birthday and is open to snagging more acting roles ahead of the milestone.

The esteemed performer appeared at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, September 7, to accept the award for Outstanding Variety Special for Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic. The award-winning variety special celebrated the Mary Poppins actor’s 98th birthday when it aired in December 2023 on CBS.

He is now tied for oldest winner of a Creative Arts Emmy. Norman Lear, who previously held the record, earned an Emmy at age 98 in 2020 for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and Good Times. Lear died in December 2023 at 101.

“Thank you, that reception, I cannot tell you what it means,” Dick said during his acceptance speech on stage. “I’m 99 next month.”

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor then began to do some dance moves, showing everyone that he continues to defy aging. His wife, Arlene Silver, who served as a producer on the special, was by his side throughout the night.

“The young lady who got this award, you may think of the word nepotism and I would understand it, but this lady got the job all by herself as producer of the Dick Van Dyke special because she knows me inside and out, and knows how I work, and don’t take no sass from anybody. Arlene Van Dyke!” Dick said.

Arlene, 52, said, “Thank you so much. It is a honor to spend my life with you … We got four nominations that put love, heart and soul into the show. To honor you, you’ve created endless joy and playfulness for generations to come.”

After accepting the award, Dick was asked by reporters in the press room about how he wants to be remembered. “For laughter,” he said, adding, “I’ve been in the business 75 years. I can’t believe that I’m still here and performing.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

And the longtime entertainer made it known that he has no plans of slowing down his career any time soon. “I’m looking for work if anybody has,” he quipped.

Dick also dished out some advice for younger generations of performers who hope to pursue Hollywood careers.

“You have to stick with it. You’re gonna go through hard times and a lot of auditions … but you have to stay with it,” he said. “Be patient if you’ve got the confidence in yourself and it’s very important to believe that you can do it.”

Dick, whose vibrant personality, candor and generosity, has earned him love and respect from all of Hollywood, joked, “I don’t know how I did it!”

The Creative Arts Emmys will air on TV on Saturday, September 14, at 8 p.m. on FXX. The following day, the 76th Emmy Awards will take place at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre on Sunday, September 15. Dick was announced as one of the presenters for the event, along with other stars like Henry Winkler, Steve Martin, Don Johnson, Ron Howard, Viola Davis, Billy Crystal and more.