All about her child. Even since Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus welcomed their baby girl, they have been quite private — but the actress recently share a rare photo with her only daughter.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 23, to post a pic of her and her baby.

“My everything,” the National Treasure costar wrote alongside a black-and-white snap showing her little girl, whose name is still not known. Take a look at the cute photo below!

The Walking Dead actor of course chimed in, as he wrote “Love you.” Other fans also responded in the comments section to the adorable pic.

“Awwwww nothing like a Mother’s Love. Cherish every moment,” one person said. Another added, “Best feeling ever.” Norman and Diane have been a couple since 2016, and their baby girl is the only child they share together. The Boondock Saints costar does have a 20-year-old son named Mingus from a previous relationship with Helena Christensen.

While the lovebirds keep things very low-key, Diane has opened about how much she loves being a mother, even if she never saw herself as one before the birth of her child. “For a long time, the desire for a child didn’t preoccupy me,” Diane said during an interview with French magazine Madame Figaro. “I had my ways. I was fine without one. In short, I didn’t feel absolutely ready. Life ensured my daughter arrived at the right time. It was a surprise, and she is beautiful.”

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

As soon as the baby arrived, Diane knew she had to put work in the back-burner. “I worked during my pregnancy and, when I finally stopped, I felt serenity. I didn’t feel silly missing a role,” she explained. “Today, only my daughter counts. Not sleeping for 24 hours doesn’t matter to me, traveling with suitcases and suitcases and more suitcases doesn’t bother me at all because for the moment, she is well. I’ve chosen to give myself a break of six months to enjoy her.”

When it comes to fatherhood, Norman is a fantastic dad too. “He’s just very great with [our daughter],” once confessed to Us Weekly. “He just looks at her with unconditional love. I wish he looked at me like that!” So sweet!