Diane Keaton just accepted her latest role: Mother-in-law! The Hollywood star’s daughter, Dexter White (née Keaton), married her husband, Jordan White, during a romantic wedding on Saturday, June 12. The ceremony included plenty of sweet moments, like when Diane walked the blushing bride down the aisle.

Dexter, 26, confirmed she tied the knot with her love on social media the next day. Sharing countless posts from guests via her Instagram Stories on Sunday afternoon, the brunette beauty and her beau looked happier than ever as they rang in their lovely milestone.

Courtesy of Dexter Keaton/Instagram

In a few clips, the 75-year-old Annie Hall actress can be seen rocking a white pantsuit and a matching top hat while walking Dexter down the aisle. The University of Arizona alumni also reposted a few snaps of their mother-daughter dance, which featured Diane and Dexter sharing a sweet embrace as they had all eyes on them on the dance floor.

The news of Dexter and Jordan’s nuptials come less than a year after they announced their engagement in November 2020. Alongside a photo of the brown-haired hunk down on one knee, the Something’s Gotta Give alum’s kid revealed she said yes.

“This morning started with hail and ended with a diamond!” Dexter gushed on Instagram. “I can’t believe I’m engaged! I love you, Jordan!”

Diane is the mom of Dexter, as well as her 21-year-old son, Duke Keaton, thanks to adoption. Though the Academy Award winner has been romantically linked to famous men like Al Pacino, Jack Nicholson, Warren Beatty and Woody Allen in the past, she never had the chance to walk down the aisle.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

However, Diane didn’t think she had to be married in order to have kids, and so she went through with adoption as a single woman. After adopting her first child, Dexter, in 1996 when she was 50 years old, the Godfather alum welcomed Duke in 2001.

“After a lifetime avoiding intimacy, I suddenly got intimate in a big way,” she jokingly shared with Closer Weekly in April 2017, noting adopting Dexter and Duke was the best decision of her life. “Motherhood completely changed me. My feeling is that with children, you really have to be your best self, always.”