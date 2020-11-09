Diane Keaton‘s daughter, Dexter Keaton, announced her engagement to her boyfriend of more than a year, Jordan White. The Annie Hall alum’s eldest child shared the exciting news after her future husband got down on one knee on Saturday, November 7.

“This morning started with hail and ended with a diamond!” Dexter, 25, wrote alongside photos with Jordan during an outing at the Saarloos and Sons vineyard in Los Olivos, California. “I can’t believe I’m engaged!” The bride to be also added the hashtags “engaged,” “wine,” “fiancé” and “omg” at the end of her post.

Although Diane, 74, has yet to publicly comment on her daughter’s future nuptials, her younger son, Duke, congratulated his sister on her engagement by sharing photos of the pair via his Instagram Stories. Dexter’s longtime love, Jordan, also marveled over the special milestone with a sweet tribute to his future wife.

“She said, ‘Oh my God’ a lot, and then eventually said ‘yes!’ Even though it was raining (and hailing), we did a thing!” Jordan penned on Instagram. “Thanks so much to @saarloosandsons for reserving the back for us for our special moment, and thanks so much to @breanne_fit and @cruzzzy for coming and helping us capture the moment! And of course, @gemcityjewelers for helping me design and create the ring! I love you, Dexter!”

Dexter and Jordan’s engagement comes five months after the adorable lovebirds celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2020. At the time, the Something’s Gotta Give actress’ little girl praised her beau for being an attentive and caring partner.

“Tuesday was Jordan and my one-year anniversary. He made Loco Moco with his own spin on it,” Dexter gushed next to a pic with her man while all dressed up. “Thank you for a delicious meal and an amazing night in. Happy (late) anniversary!”

Although Diane never tied the knot with any of her former Hollywood beaus, she was inspired to become a mom and adopted her eldest, Dexter, in 1996 at age 50. Five years later, she welcomed now-20-year-old Duke in 2001. Looking back, Diane couldn’t be happier about her decision to be an adoptive mom.

“After a lifetime avoiding intimacy, I suddenly got intimate in a big way,” she jokingly shared with Closer Weekly in April 2017. “Motherhood completely changed me. My feeling is that with children, you really have to be your best self, always.”

We wonder how much Diane is going to help out when it comes to planning Dexter’s wedding!