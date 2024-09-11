Denzel Washington and his longtime wife, Pauletta Washington, celebrated their love with a rare public appearance together!

The duo appeared together on the red carpet at the premiere of The Piano Lesson during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto on Tuesday, September 10.

Denzel, 69, who coproduced the film, wore a navy suit jacket and slacks, while Pauletta, 73, shined in an all-white pantsuit with clear heels. Their daughter Katia Washington, who is also a producer on the film, attended the premiere and was all smiles while posing alongside her dad.

Their son Malcolm Washington directed the movie, while their son John David Washington costars alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu and Corey Hawkins in the film.

The couple, who also share daughter Olivia Washington, spoke about how they’ve kept their romance alive after all these years.

“We work at it. It’s work,” Pauletta told People in an interview published on Tuesday. “It’s not that you sit there and you go like, ‘Oh, you know …’”

“There are a lot of prayers for strength for staying in a forgiveness mode and both parts, mine and his,” she added. “But it’s the basic love that we have for each other.”

Malcolm, 33, dedicated the movie, which is an adaptation of the 1987 play of the same name by August Wilson, to his mother, which brought her to tears.

“It’s such a great honor,” Pauletta said of the film and dedication. “I broke down when I saw it.”

For Malcolm, getting to work with his family on the movie and show his appreciation for his mother was a dream come true.

“This movie is so personal to me, and the people that I got to make it with are the closest people in my life,” Malcolm told People earlier this month of the deeply personal project. “My mom was at the center of it.”

Pauletta and Denzel have been so proud of everything their four kids have accomplished over the years. Their relationship has gone through some highs and lows, but the Academy award winner “can’t imagine life without her,” an insider told Closer in July.

“He was dogged by persistent cheating rumors 20 years ago, which he denied,” the source said, adding, “She never kicked him out. And Denzel has since become the model husband. Denzel was given another chance, and he ran with it.”

“Pauletta’s the one who’s supported him through his ups and downs. Denzel must ask himself what he did to deserve her!” the source added.

The couple wed in 1983, six years after meeting on the set of the 1977 film Wilma. Denzel has long praised his wife for being an incredible mother and partner over the decades of their relationship.

“You can buy a house, but that doesn’t make it a home,” the Flight actor told People in 2018. “And not to say a man can’t make a home a home, but my wife has made our house a home, and raised these beautiful kids and protected them and sacrificed for them, she did the heavy lifting.”