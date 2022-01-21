Dennis Setteducati and Andrew Boza, otherwise known as The Crafty Lumberjacks, have become internet sensations with their fun DIY ideas. The HGTV digital hosts are always finding new ways to get creative and crafty at home. The pair live in a New York City apartment that they deck with impressive decor for every holiday.

Dennis and Andrew are actors who took their passion for crafting to the next level. Dennis’ mom brought him along to craft fairs when he was younger. Andrew loved helping his mom decorate for the holidays when he was a kid, forging a love for taking on new projects and designing home decor.

The couple met while performing on the national tour of Fiddler on the Roof and decided to lay down their roots in their now-internet famous Astoria, Queens, apartment. After more than a decade of living in the same apartment, the design duo are constantly changing up their space, whether it’s adding some new plants or lights.

Dennis and Andrew became notoriously known for their outstanding Halloween decor that transforms their space into their very own haunted house. They have taught their followers everything from creating yarn spiderwebs that hang on the wall, to spooky eyeball lightbulb covers using materials from the dollar store.

Dennis and Andrew shared in an October 2021 Instagram post that they are “always tweaking things all October long” in their one-bedroom apartment to make sure it looks perfect for Halloween. The internet sensations go equally as extravagant with their decor for Christmas, hanging colorful lights everywhere and vintage Santa Claus statues around the home. In a November 2021 Instagram post, the couple shared that their favorite feeling is to “ turn off all the lights and just have that holiday glow.”

They have since appeared multiple times on The Drew Barrymore Show to show off quick holiday craft ideas and have been mainstays of the HGTV Handmade YouTube channel. In addition to becoming a fan of Drew Barrymore’s, the craft experts have also showcased their skills on The Chew and The Rachael Ray Show. Their aim with all of their projects is to provide people with “quick, easy and affordable inspiration,” according to their website.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of The Crafty Lumberjack’s New York apartment.